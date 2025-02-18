Reese’s new Peanut Butter Pie Mini Cups: All you need to know

Reese’s, the sub-brand of Hershey's, is acknowledged for its peanut butter cup. The subsidiary label stands out as one of the top candy sellers in the world, and peanut butter cups are their top-selling item. Now, the company has added Peanut Butter Pie Mini Cups to its product range.

The brand did not officially announce the new product, but food Instagrammer @markie_devo posted about its release on February 12. Earlier, @snackbetch also hinted about this release through a January 22 post on Instagram. Now, Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie Mini Cups are available on shop.hersheys.com. A pack of these delights costs $5.99.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie Mini Cups are filled with crunchy graham-flavored cookie pieces

These buttery sweets are listed on the Reeses website, along with a few other new arrivals, without any formal announcement. However, fans reacted well to the Instagram posts mentioned above. These Reese’s mini cups are currently selling on the website only. It is, however, expected that they will hit the store soon.

The peanut butter pie candies are made of milk chocolate and peanut butter mixed with crunchy graham-flavored cookie crumbs.

The 272g share pack, listed on the official website, does not specify the exact number of cups inside. However, three cups are considered one serving. It states that the pack contains approximately 10 servings, suggesting it includes around 30 mini cups. Each serving gives 130 calories and has 14g of total sugar

Nutritional Value of Peanut Butter Pie Mini Cups (Image credits: hersheysland.com)

The official page of Reese’s describes these sweet mini confections in the following words:

Get ready to taste perfection! You can't beat the taste of peanut butter pie flavored milk chocolate combined with delicious peanut butter, now stuffed with crunchy graham flavored cookie pieces. REESE'S Miniatures Peanut Butter Pie Flavored Peanut Butter Cups are ready to be your next go-to snack.

it continues,

Bring this share pack along to the next sporting event, party, movie marathon, game night and so many other activities for an extra bite of goodness. Store a bag in your pantry to easily slip into lunch boxes and purses for a midday surprise.

it further reads,

These bite size REESE'S peanut butter pie flavored cups are a sweet delight that you can bite, break, dunk or nibble on. Dunk one into a cold glass of milk, a cup of hot chocolate or your coffee to experience the melty goodness.

Other products on Reese’s page with a 'NEW' tag

New releases from Reese’s (Image credits: hersheysland.com)

Along with these peanut butter-flavored mini cups, the brand has also listed some other new products on its page. Some other 'new' offerings by Reese's are :

Chocolate Lava Milk Chocolate Snack Size Peanut Butter Cups Candy

Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels

BIG CUP Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups with Chocolate Lava

Chocolate Lava Milk Chocolate Snack Size Peanut Butter Cups Candy

PIECES Milk Chocolate Candy Bark with Peanuts

Milk Chocolate and Peanut Butter Dipped Animal Crackers

Another notable point is that purchasing five bags together on the website costs $25. As of now, the share pack is out of stock. Interested buyers should check the website for restock updates.

