Coca-Cola launches new line of Prebiotic Sodas: Flavors, price, and more details explored

Coca-Cola, the world's biggest soft drink brand, has now entered the prebiotic soda market with its sub-brand Simply. The brand has unveiled, Simply Pop, a new range of prebiotic sodas. Coca-Cola announced this launch on February 18. Simply Pop is dropping in five flavors: Strawberry, Fruit Punch, Pineapple Mango, Citrus Punch, and Lime.

Select retail stores in the West and Southeast of the United States will initially sell the product. However, it will be available across the US through Amazon. Eventually, Coca-Cola will roll out these drinks to other regions as well. A 12 oz can of these flavored prebiotic sodas will retail for $2.49.

Coca-Cola's prebiotic drink, Simply Pop, has no added sugar

With people becoming more health conscious, the prebiotic soda category is booming and now Coca-Cola is all set to compete with other popular names like Poppis and Olipops in this sector. While discussing this new range, the CEO of nutrition at TCCC, Becca Kerr, said:

"We found that consumers, especially the wellness-focused Gen Z-ers and Millennials, were really interested in juice and prebiotic sodas. Since many brands in this category are new, they were looking to align with names they know and trust for both quality and taste."

Kerr further added,

"This was particularly true for those curious about prebiotic sodas but who hadn't yet taken the leap. We knew that in order to bring new drinkers into the category, we had to strike that perfect balance of innovation and trust."

Coca-Cola chose its subsidiary company Simply for the prebiotic drinks debut because Simply is known for its "no-preservative or artificial flavors" and "never from concentrate" fruit juices and positions itself as a 'clean brand.' On the official website, the brand has also stated the reason in the following words:

"Over more than two decades, Simply has established itself as a leader in juice and consumers have an affinity for the high quality and characteristics of Simply products, making it the ideal brand to lead our exploration and development of the juicy new prebiotic soda."

Coca-Cola's Simply Pop: Flavors, Price, Ingredients, and other details explored

For readers unfamiliar with prebiotic soda, it is a carbonated drink containing prebiotics and purportedly has some health benefits. According to the company, they make Simply Pop sodas with real fruit juices, incorporate prebiotic fiber, and do not contain any added sugar.

The brand claims that this drink will have a positive effect on gut health and also improve immunity, as it has vitamin C and zinc. SimplyPop prebiotic sodas will be available in the five flavors mentioned below.

Before that, the common nutritional facts in these drinks are calories—60, dietary fiber—6 g, sodium—25 mg, vitamin C—20%, and Zinc-20%. Nutritional components that vary are mentioned below individually.

1) Simply Pop Strawberry- Total Carbohydrates-18g, total Sugars-10g, Iron-0.5mg, and Potassium-110mg.

2) Simply Pop Lime- Total Carbohydrates -18g, and total Sugar -10g.

3) Simply Pop Pineapple Mango- Total Carbohydrates-18g, total Sugars 10g, and Potassium-100mg.

4) Simply Pop Fruit Punch- Total Carbohydrate-17g, total Sugars-9g, and Iron-0.6mg.

5) Simply Pop Citrus Punch- Total Carbohydrates-19g, total Sugars-10g, Potassium-100mg.

These drinks will be sold in individual cans at select retail stores as well as online for $2.49.

With a reach in almost 200 countries, Coca-Cola is a trusted name and fans are expecting much from this upcoming prebiotic soda from the brand. Those interested in knowing more can explore the detailed FAQ section given on the brand's official website.

