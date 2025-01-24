Slice Soda, a popular drink from the 1980s, is officially making a return after being off shelves for over 15 years. Once known for its unique inclusion of real fruit juice, Slice is being revived by Suja Life with a modern twist. Unlike its previous iteration, the soda now falls under the "functional drink" category, focusing on gut health through a blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics.

This nostalgic revival comes with new flavors and a fresh mission, promising to bring back memories for some while catering to today’s wellness trends.

The origins of slice soda

Slice Soda was first introduced by PepsiCo in the 1980s as a competitor to Coca-Cola's Sprite and 7UP. What set Slice apart at the time was its inclusion of real fruit juice—10%, to be precise. This gave the soda a unique selling point, as it was marketed as a slightly healthier alternative to other fizzy drinks. The original lemon-lime flavor was later joined by orange, strawberry, pineapple, and grape, making Slice a diverse and popular choice for soda enthusiasts.

Despite its initial success, Slice began to lose its appeal over time, and PepsiCo eventually discontinued the product in 2010. For over a decade, fans of the drink were left without their favorite fruit-infused soda.

Slice Soda’s revival under Suja Life

Suja Life acquired the rights to Slice Soda (Image via Suja Life)

The return of Slice soda is being spearheaded by Suja Life, a company known for its organic juices and health-focused beverages. Suja acquired the rights to the Slice brand and has transformed it into a functional drink designed to support gut health.

The new Slice includes a "Gutsy Blend," which combines prebiotics to nourish beneficial bacteria, probiotics to promote a healthy gut microbiome, and postbiotics to support overall digestive health. By incorporating these elements, Suja Life has positioned Slice as more than just a fizzy drink—it’s now part of the growing functional beverage category that includes kombucha and plant-based milks.

According to Suja Life, the revamped Slice Soda will initially be available in four flavors: Lemon Lime, Orange, Grapefruit Spritz, and Strawberry. Additional flavors like Classic Cola, Grape, and Ginger Ale are expected to launch later this year.

Where to find the new Slice Soda

The reimagined soda is set to hit the shelves at select retailers, including Target, Costco, Albertsons, and HEB. As of now, the availability is limited to specific locations, with plans to expand distribution in the near future.

Fans of the original Slice may notice some key differences. While the soda still boasts bold, fruity flavors, its focus on digestive health and reduced sugar content marks a significant departure from its original version.

Slice's return is a bold attempt to blend nostalgia with modern wellness trends. By transforming from a classic soft drink into a functional beverage, the new Slice aims to appeal to both fans of the original and a new generation of health-conscious consumers.

