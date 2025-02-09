Pepsi goes up against Coke after 50 years in its new Pepsi challenge: How to participate and all you need to know

For the first time in five decades, Pepsi is reigniting its iconic Pepsi Challenge, this time pitting its zero-sugar cola against Coca-Cola's equivalent in a nationwide taste-test campaign. Announced on February 5, 2025, the revival aligns with Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

The Pepsi Challenge echoes the brand's 1970s strategy that sparked the infamous "Cola Wars."

What's new in the 2025 Pepsi Challenge?

Unlike the original Pepsi Challenge, which compared classic sodas, the 2025 campaign focuses on zero-sugar variants: Pepsi Zero Sugar and Coke Zero Sugar. A Pepsi press release shared with Tasting Table reads:

"Based on a nationally-conducted taste test, Pepsi Zero Sugar tastes better and is more refreshing than Coke Zero."

This result reportedly motivated the Challenge's return, as per the outlet.

How the Challenge works

As per Pepsi's official press release, participants are given two unmarked cups—labeled "A" and "B"—containing each brand's zero-sugar product. After tasting both, individuals select their preferred option.

Pepsi's campaign will kick off on February 6, 2025, in New Orleans' "Chips and Sips Quarter," a pop-up event near the Super Bowl venue, and will run until February 9. In March, the Challenge will expand to a 17+ city taste-testing tour across the country, including New York, Texas, California, Florida, and more.

The original Cola Wars: A brief history

The first Pepsi Challenge took place in 1975 (Image via Pepsi)

The first Pepsi Challenge debuted in 1975 as a marketing tactic to counter Coca-Cola's market dominance. Blind tests revealed a preference for Pepsi's sweeter formula, pressuring Coca-Cola to reformulate its recipe into "New Coke" in 1985—a move widely criticized and later reversed. While Coca-Cola regained its lead, the rivalry became a defining chapter in consumer marketing history.

What's at stake for both brands?

The zero-sugar soda market has grown steadily, with Coke Zero Sugar holding a better U.S. market share compared to Pepsi Zero Sugar, according to 2024 Beverage Digest data. Pepsi's campaign aims to narrow this gap by appealing to health-conscious consumers.

Pepsi Zero Sugar v/s Coke Zero Sugar (Image via PepsiCo & Coca Cola)

Independent tests, like a 2023 Tasting Table experiment, found Pepsi Zero Sugar favored by most of the tasters, though such results vary by region and demographic.

How to participate

Consumers can join the Pepsi Challenge at in-person events in 12 states, including Texas, Florida, and California, starting in March 2025. Locations and dates are listed on Pepsi's dedicated website. Those interested can keep checking the website for updates. Over one million people are expected to participate in the Challenge, per Pepsi's announcement.

Netizens react to the campaign

Comments pour in favoring Pepsi (Image via Instagram/@pepsi)

Social media reactions were brimming with enthusiasm as Pepsi announced the Challenge. Comments showed support for the brand, ranging from "I love Pepsi" to "Yessss! We can't wait! Let's go PEPSI!!"

Coca-Cola has yet to address the campaign publicly.

Five decades after the original Pepsi Challenge reshaped the soda industry, its return highlights enduring tensions in the Cola Wars. While Pepsi's zero-sugar focus reflects shifting consumer preferences, the campaign's success hinges on whether taste tests can sway loyalties in a fragmented market.

For updates on tour dates or results, Pepsi directs consumers to its official Challenge portal, ensuring transparency in its bid to reclaim soda supremacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback