What is Pepsi NOLA Eats Fest? All you need to know about the free food festival

The Pepsi NOLA Eats Fest, a free culinary event in New Orleans, will celebrate the city’s iconic food scene during Super Bowl LIX weekend. Scheduled for February 7 and 8 at Woldenberg Riverfront Park, the festival features local restaurants, live music, and exclusive Pepsi beverages. Part of Pepsi’s "Food Deserves Pepsi" campaign, the event aims to showcase how the brand complements New Orleans’ signature dishes, from Cajun boils to po’boys.

Action Bronson, seafood boils, and crafted sodas: Inside the Pepsi NOLA Eats Fest

The Pepsi NOLA Eats Fest will highlight over 20 dishes from 10 local restaurants, including Boswell’s Jamaican Grill, Willie Mae’s Scotch House, and Jay’s BBQ. Attendees can sample Cajun and Creole staples like seafood boils, po’boys, and barbecue, paired with Pepsi beverages.

Rapper and food enthusiast Action Bronson will tour the festival, discussing flavors with chefs and visitors.

“New Orleans’ food scene inspires chefs nationwide,” Bronson said in a press release.

Live performances by DJs, brass bands, and New Orleans artist Mannie Fresh will accompany the food offerings. Restaurateur Larry Morrow, known for his local eateries, will also make appearances.

How Pepsi’s Super Bowl activation ties football fever to New Orleans’ culinary roots

The Pepsi Super Bowl Boil is a seafood cook-off (Image via PepsiCo)

Central to the Pepsi NOLA Eats Fest is the Pepsi Super Bowl Boil, a seafood cook-off on February 7. Eight local restaurants—such as Mr. Shrimp’s Kitchen, Dry Dock Café, and Dee’s Xquisite Seafood—are competing for votes to secure a spot in the final showdown.

The two finalists will prepare their best dishes for a panel including former NFL player Andrew Whitworth, with the winner receiving $10,000 and a “free lunch” day funded by Pepsi.

Fans can vote for their favorite boil spots online starting January 13, and a limited number of free tickets will be available on January 27. The competition underscores Pepsi’s effort to blend sports events with regional food traditions.

“This celebrates the community behind New Orleans’ culinary scene,” said Heather Hoytink, President of PepsiCo’s South Division.

From praline sodas to $10k cook-offs: What to expect at the two-day festival

DRIPS by Pepsi features unique recipes crafted by expert mixologists (Image via Instagram/@PepsiCo)

The DRIPS by Pepsi mobile bar will debut three New Orleans-inspired drinks:

Pepsi Praline for Ya : Combines Pepsi Zero Sugar with praline syrup and brown sugar boba.

: Combines Pepsi Zero Sugar with praline syrup and brown sugar boba. DEW Dirty Gator : Mixes Mountain Dew, vanilla creamer, and gator-shaped gummies.

: Mixes Mountain Dew, vanilla creamer, and gator-shaped gummies. STARRY Berry Beads: Features Starry lemon-lime soda with passion fruit, lime, and edible glitter.

These non-alcoholic beverages, available from noon to 5 pm, are designed for social media appeal with vibrant colors and playful garnishes. The DRIPS bar previously launched in New York City in 2024.

Logistics: Dates, tickets, and location

The Woldenberg Park (Image via New Orleans official website)

The Pepsi NOLA Eats Fest runs February 7–8 (12–5 pm CT) at Woldenberg Riverfront Park (1 Canal Street). Admission is free, but RSVPs via PepsiLocalEats.com are encouraged.

The Pepsi Super Bowl Boil competition occurs February 7 (12–2 p.m.), requiring separate registration due to limited capacity.

The Pepsi NOLA Eats Fest merges New Orleans’ culinary legacy with Super Bowl festivities, offering a platform for local chefs and creatives.

With free admission, live entertainment, and regional flavors, the event caters to both residents and visitors exploring the city’s food culture.

Details on participating vendors, voting for the cook-off, and beverage menus are available on Pepsi’s official event page.

