SodaStream Launches New Wild Cherry Pepsi Flavor: All you need to know about the partnership

Wild Cherry Pepsi fans now have a unique way to enjoy their favorite drink at home. SodaStream, the leading sparkling water brand, has teamed up with PepsiCo to launch a new Wild Cherry flavor, which is available as a part of SodaStream’s line of drink mixes.

This collaboration introduces both regular and zero-sugar options of the fan-loved soda flavor, giving consumers a convenient, customizable and eco-friendly way to recreate the taste of Pepsi’s iconic Wild Cherry at home.

Wild Cherry Pepsi's debut on SodaStream

For the first time, Pepsi Wild Cherry and Zero Sugar Wild Cherry are available in a format exclusively designed for SodaStream users.

The launch marks an expansion of the existing partnership between SodaStream and PepsiCo, which previously introduced Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Starry drink mixes to SodaStream’s lineup.

According to a press release by SodaStream, each bottle of the new Wild Cherry Pepsi mix can create up to 24 servings of soda (12 fl oz per serving) when prepared according to instructions.

The drink mix allows consumers to adjust the flavor intensity, catering to individual preferences. This flexibility adds to SodaStream’s appeal, as it emphasizes sustainability by reducing reliance on single-use plastics.

Pre-registration and exclusive access details

Consumers eager to try the new Pepsi Wild Cherry mix have the opportunity to secure early access. From January 21 to 26, fans can pre-register on SodaStream’s website, gaining a unique code for exclusive purchases during a special pre-order window from January 27 to 29. Early registrants will also benefit from free shipping on their orders.

The drink mixes, priced at $6.99 per bottle, are expected to hit retailers nationwide starting January 30. For those who miss out on the pre-order period, SodaStream advises visiting its website or checking local retailers for availability after the launch.

A long-standing partnership

This collaboration is part of SodaStream and PepsiCo’s ongoing efforts to bring popular soda flavors to the at-home beverage market.

SodaStream already offers drink mixes for various PepsiCo beverages, including Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew Code Red, and Bubly Drops, making it easier for consumers to enjoy their favorite drinks in a sustainable and personalized way.

Eder Shiga, acting general manager at SodaStream, highlighted the company’s commitment to variety and innovation.

“Our mission is to offer a variety of flavors that cater to every taste, and Wild Cherry Pepsi is a crowd favorite that we’re thrilled to add to the SodaStream portfolio,” Shiga shared in a statement.

Availability and where to buy

Wild Cherry Pepsi drink mixes will be available for purchase online at SodaStream’s website and through retailers nationwide starting January 30. To pre-register or learn more about the new flavor, visit www.sodastream.com.

The introduction of Pepsi Wild Cherry and Zero Sugar Wild Cherry drink mixes represents a significant step in expanding SodaStream’s offerings.

With the ability to recreate a beloved Pepsi flavor at home while promoting sustainability, this partnership provides a refreshing and customizable experience for consumers. Whether through pre-registration or after the official launch, Wild Cherry Pepsi fans have a new reason to stock up on this versatile drink mix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback