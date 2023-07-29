"Get this off my timeline"- Mountain Dew hot dogs go viral, spark hilarious reactions online

Mountain Dew, a product of PepsiCo, is a type of carbonated soft drink, which is quite popular among the youth. Nevertheless, the brand recently made headlines, but not for something positive.

On July 26, 2023, Jamey Jasta shared a picture of the Mountain Dew hotdogs on Twitter. The company apparently named it "Dew Dogs".

The factory-sealed container with green hot dogs wrapped inside can be seen in the photo. The person was clearly unhappy about it, which is pretty evident from the caption of the picture.

As soon as the photo was uploaded, it went viral. In no time, the post received over 910K views and over 2300 likes. It was then re-uploaded by many Twitter users, like @J0hnADouglas, @Astroknott58, @Revelation2041 and others.

Soon, this entire thing garnered hilarious reactions from the netizens and Twitter users. They took to the social media platform to react and express their shock over this new product.

Netizens find the concept of Mountain Dew hotdogs hilarious

Jasta came across these “Dew Dogs”, which are packs of hotdogs with a neon glow that one can find at the local supermarkets.

Once the photo became popular, people started reacting to the product. They took to Twitter to express their opinion regarding this item. These reactions are hilarious and all over the place.

Details about the soda brand

Tennessee beverage bottlers Barney and Ally Hartman created the original Mountain Dew mix in 1940. Eventually, Bill Bridgforth developed a new and improved formula of the drink in 1958.

The drink was initially a whisky mixer. The historical origins of the neon beverage that now fuels video gamers and many other people are bourbon and moonshine. Moonshine was known by the name of this drink in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, where the beverage was first launched.

Additionally, Mountain Dew Energy is also available, which is a low-sugar energy drink. It has no additional sugar and twice as much caffeine as the normal dew. Moreover, it contains sucralose, white grape juice, acesulfame potassium, and aspartame as sweeteners.

Details about Hot dogs

A hot dog is a snack which is basically a sausage served in a bun slit. The sausage itself can be referred to as a "hot dog." A wiener or a frankfurter is the type of sausage that is used. These sausages' names actually hint at the finished product.

Emulsified chicken, beef, or hog trimmings are used to make hot dogs. This meat combination is combined with additional ingredients, such as spices, coloring, and preservatives, to create a batter-like consistency.

In the late 1800s, German immigrants to the USA also brought dachshund dogs with them in addition to sausages. The term "hot dog" was likely first used as a sarcasm at the little, long, and slender German dogs.

The actual types of meats used in hot dogs are pork and beef. Hot dogs that are less expensive are frequently produced with chicken or turkey utilizing inexpensive mechanically separated poultry.