“This can’t be a coincidence”: Fans ecstatic over cherry blossoms blooming in South Korea abruptly in winter on BTS’ enlistment day

On December 13, 2023, a day after BTS' military enlistment, South Korean media outlet KBS reported that cherry blossoms, also known as Snowdrops, bloomed in the middle of winter in Seoul out of nowhere. To add context, BTS members Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Park Jimin, and Jeon Jungkook enlisted in the military on December 11 and 12 respectively. Following this, on December 12, the septet's song Spring Day peaked at No.1 on iTunes in 50 countries for the first time ever.

Fans of the sensational group conjectured a correlation between all three events and flooded Twitter with posts stating that the universe is Bangtan Seonyeondan's best friend.

Additionally, the song Spring Day reached its highest position for the first time since it was released six years ago. After noticing this record, the Korean media outlet Newsen called the BTS ARMY "gomooshin," which is Korean for "military wives." This term alludes to the fact that the fans must have listened to the song on streaming services like a grieving person waiting for their spouses or husbands to return from the military.

"Even the spring knows BTS": Fans connect a natural phenomenon with the group's enlistment event

On December 13, KBS reported that cherry blossoms were in full bloom in various locations across Seoul, South Korea. The BTS ARMY, who were called "gomooshin" by Newsen yesterday, and have been grieving since December 11 over the military enlistment of the four members at once concocted a connection between all three events.

For the fan base, the simultaneous enlistment of Namjoon, Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook in the military, the septet's song Spring Day topping the iTunes chart, and the blooming of cherry blossoms in the dead of winter that gives the impression of springtime are more than simply coincidences.

It is significant to remember that all seven members of the HYBE supergroup have joined the military as of December 12, 2023. Beginning on December 13, 2022, with Kim Seokjin, who had joined the previous year; J-Hope, on April 18, 2023; and Suga, on September 22, 2023.

As a result, even though climate change is the primary cause of this natural phenomenon, the BTS ARMY rejoiced to link the events. The group's fans are still struggling to come to terms with the devastating fact that they won't be able to see the vocalists until 2025.

Fans took to Twitter and shared their excitement stating that "Even Spring knows BTS" and "We all live in Boraland."

With influences from Brit rock and electronic music, Spring Day is a mid-tempo passion ballad that combines elements of pop rock and contemporary hip hop. RM mentioned in a V Live broadcast years ago that he penned the lyrics of Spring Day with his middle and high school friends in mind—people he hadn't spoken to in a while.

The atmosphere of the song, according to RM, is similar to that of the band's 2015 hits I Need U and Run. The song compares the desire and being apart from cherished ones to an emotional freeze through a seasonal metaphor (internal winter) in the lyrics. The song explores themes of grief, loss, longing, and moving on through "snowy imagery".

BTS's "Spring Day" has reportedly been in the top 100 charts for 350 weeks straight on the weekly chart and six years straight on the annual chart, according to Melon Chart. For the septet from BigHit Music, this is a remarkable and unbeaten record. It is still one of the most streamed songs on Melon and one of the most popular songs in South Korea, having won "Song of the Year" at the 9th Melon Music Awards.