Wendy's to offer 2 new ways to customize its Frosty desserts: Details explored

Wendy's has built a strong reputation for its iconic Frosty desserts, known for their creamy texture and signature flavors. According to a collaborative post from @snachwithzach and @sodaseekers, Wendy's is going to make "two big overhauls" with its Frosty. The February 15 post suggests that the fast food chain will soon offer two new customizations: Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions.

Trusting the post, Frosty Swirls will be available from April, and customers get the option to add a caramel, strawberry, or brownie batter swirl to any Frosty flavor. However, for Frosty Fusion, foodies have to wait till mid-May. With Frosty Fusions, consumers can infuse the Wendy's frosty with sweet mix-ins and pour in some additional sauces.

Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusion bring more mix-ins and sauces to Wendy’s classic Frosty

Wendy's Frosty is a flagship item of the brand. The frozen dessert is loved by millions because of its unique texture — thicker than a milkshake but softer than ice cream — making it ideal for spooning and dipping. Many stick with the classic vanilla and chocolate, but some appreciate the customizations.

Although Wendy's offers seasonal flavors, the customization options have always been limited. Now, the fast-food chain is reportedly planning to take customization options a step further. On February 15, @snachwithzach, in collaboration with @sodaseekers, shared a video on Instagram about the two new customizations, the Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusion. The caption of the post reads the following:

"Wendy’s is reportedly making major changes to its iconic Frosty over the coming months."

it continues:

"One of the most popular frozen desserts in fast food, the Frosty has gotten most of its updates in the form of limited-time flavor changes, often using the existing Vanilla flavor as the base for some of its more rambunctious options including Pumpkin Spice, Orange Dreamsicle, and Salted Caramel."

The caption further reads:

"According to a memo from an anonymous source at the Wendy’s, two big overhauls are arriving soon that would vastly extend the customizability of the Frosty. It’s a move that’s highly competitive, and some might argue much overdue. Are you excited for these potential changes to the Wendy’s Frosty?"

In the video, the food influencer said that he received this information from a reliable source, and we will see these Swirls additions in April and the Fusion options in May.

According to @snachwithzach, these tweaks would blend classic Wendy's Frosty flavors like vanilla or chocolate with sauce and mix-ins, similar to Dairy Queen Blizzards and McDonald's McFlurries.

Wendy's releases new Thin Mint Frosty in collaboration with GSUSA

In another flavorful experiment, Wendy’s has teamed up with the Girl Scouts to introduce the Thin Mints Frosty. This LTO dessert is now available in several outlets. This limited-time treat mixes Wendy’s signature Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty with a cookie crumble sauce inspired by the classic Thin Mints.

Many on the internet often ask Wendy's to bring back some of its limited-time offerings. Now, with Frosty Swirls and Fusions, people will have an option to recreate the flavor of their favorite seasonal offerings by adding the flavored sauce to the base.

