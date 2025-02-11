How to get Wendy's Son of Baconator for $3? Offer explored

Wendy's has announced a new exciting offer with Son of Baconator being available for just $3. Fans can enjoy the beloved burger at an affordable price for a limited period only.

Wendy's is one of the most renowned fast-food chains in the world. It was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Ohio and has gone one to become a beloved name across the globe. Some of its burgers have become iconic and one of them is the Baconator.

The fast-food chain also released a Son of Baconator soon after which also garnered great reaction. It is now available for an offer price for a limited period.

Wendy's Son of Baconator offer explored

Fans can get their hands on the Son of Baconator for just $3 for a limited period. The burger features two fresh beef patties topped with American cheese and Applewood smoked bacon. It also has ketchup and mayo and is placed between two lightly toasted buns. It is one of the most beloved products at Wendy's.

Availability

The Son of Baconator offer is only valid until March 16, 2025. Interested individuals can order it online on the chain's website or through their app. They can also mention the deal at select outlets and get their hands on the burger. It's an independent offer and doesn't require the purchase of any other item.

Wendy's $2 Breakfast sandwich offer

The Son of Baconator isn't the only offer the fast-food chain is running this month. Customers can get a breakfast sandwich for just $2 for a limited time. However, this offer is only available for Wendy's Rewards members.

A Rewards member can get on their app, log in, and click on the Offers menu. From there, they can apply the offer and order the breakfast sandwich or can download the offer in the form of a QR code. They can then show this QR code at select outlets to avail the offer. This offer is only available until March 3, 2025.

The Breakfast sandwich features a Grade-A egg, topped with sausage or bacon and American cheese between either an English muffin, biscuit, or croissant.

Wendy's 2 for $7 offer

The fast-food chain also introduced a meal offer for a limited time earlier this year. In it, customers can order two items from a selected menu for just $7.

Introducing the offer, the company's website read:

“Since the debut of our Super Value Menu in 1989, Wendy’s has been setting the standard of value for the Kings and Clowns in fast food. From the iconic Biggie Bag, 2 for $3 Breakfast Biggie Bundles, limited-time offerings like the $3.99 Spicy Chicken, $1 Soft Drinks, $1 Honey Buddy, and more, Wendy and her famous pigtails have been here to ensure your dollar works as hard as you do. The new 2 for $7 deal takes value to new heights.”

The offer allows customers to choose two food items out of four options. They are:

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Dave's Single

Classic Chicken Sandwich

10-piece Nuggets

Interested individuals can choose two of them and order them online, through the app, or at the outlets across the US. This is a limited-time offer, though, and ends on March 2, 2025.

Overall, Wendy's are running some exciting offers but they are all limited-time only so fans are urged to check them out soon.

