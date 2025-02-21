Wendy's set to launch Thin Mints Frosty: Where to buy, release date, and everything we know so far

Wendy's is launching a new Thin Mints flavor of its iconic Frosty. It has collaborated with the Girl Scouts ahead of the Girl Scouts weekend to recreate one of their beloved cookies in the form of a frosty.

Ad

Wendy's is known for its various cheeseburgers like Baconator and other savory items. However, its Frosty has also become iconic over the years. It started in 1969 in only chocolate flavor but since 2006, new flavors have been added to the menu. They include the likes of vanilla, strawberry, peppermint, and orange dreamsicle.

Now, with the Girl Scouts season around the corner, Wendy's has introduced a new limited-time flavor of Frosty.

Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty explored

Chocolate and Vanilla Thin Mints Frosty (Image credits: Wendy's)

The Frosty is basically a milkshake topped with soft-serve ice cream. Thin Mints, meanwhile, is a popular flavor of Girl Scouts cookies. Wendy's brings both of them together in two flavors.

Ad

The new offering features either a chocolate frosty or a vanilla frosty that features a minty, cookie crumble sauce. It is present in the milkshake and as a topping on the ice cream as well to make it a complete experience.

Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Radkoski said in a press release:

"The friendship between Wendy's and Girl Scouts of the USA is mintto be. By bringing together two iconic fan favorite flavors into a single spoonful, we're delivering an exclusive, one-of-a-kind Frosty experience to connect with our Wendy's fanbase and Girl Scout Cookie supporters alike."

Ad

Meanwhile, the Chief Revenue Officer of Girl Scouts USA (GSUSA), Wendy Lou said:

"Seeing our iconic Thin Mints paired with Wendy's Frosty is a testament to the power of the Cookie Program and millions of Girl Scouts who have made Thin Mints so popular. We are so thankful for the support from thousands of Wendy's franchisees who are giving our girls the opportunity to have cookie booths at their restaurants where they can put their entrepreneurial prowess to use."

Ad

Notably, Wendy's is also the licensed boothing partner for the Girl Scouts.

Availability

The fast-food chain will host the Girl Scouts at various locations in the US and help them reach their targets. Fans can enjoy both the Thin Mints Frosty and actual cookies at select outlets, starting February 21, 2025. They can also order the Frosty online. This is only available for a limited time though.

Wendy's other offers during Girl Scouts season

The Frosty isn't the only thing the fast-food chain is bringing this season. It is also set to launch an interactive game named 'Thin Mints Frosty Adventure' on its mobile app.

Ad

Fans can play this game to win exclusive prices daily, starting from February 24, for a limited time. Some lucky fans also stand a chance to win up to $10,000.

Wendy's Son of Baconator is available for $3 for a limited time

Ad

Along with the new Frosty flavor, fans can also enjoy another exciting offer at the fast-food chain. It is selling its beloved Son of Baconator burger for just $3 for a limited time.

The Son of Baconator features two fresh beef patties, an American cheese slice, smoked Applewood bacon, ketchup, and mayo between two lightly toasted buns. The $3 offer is valid only until March 16, 2025. Interested individuals can order this online or at select outlets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback