Arby's new Surf & Turf Meal Deal: Price, availability, and more details explored

Arby's, an American fast-food sandwich restaurant chain, has recently launched a new Surf & Turf meal deal. Featuring fan-favorite sandwiches, the new deal will let customers pick one fish-based and one beef-based treat – the perfect balance of land and sea.

Ad

Arby's indulgent Surf & Turf deal is available to grab from stores nationwide for a limited time. Priced for just $6.99, this deal is a mix and match of both surf and turf worlds.

Arby's Surf & Turf Meal Deal

The new Surf & Turf Meal Deal menu features Arby's classic Beef ‘N Cheddar, Fish ‘N Cheddar, and Crispy Fish sandwiches. This deal will let fans choose any two sandwiches or pair the signature beef offering with their choice of fish sandwich. Customers can choose just two Classic Beef 'N Cheddar, two Fish ‘N Cheddar, or two Crispy Fish sandwiches.

Ad

Arby's Classic Beef ‘N Cheddar, Fish ‘N Cheddar, and Crispy Fish sandwiches (Image via Arby's/Website)

According to a press release by Inspire Brands LLC, which owns Arby’s, the value meal features premium wild-caught Alaskan Pollock fish and the brand’s fan-favorite slow-roasted and thinly sliced beef.

Ad

Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jeff Baker, said in the press release on February 11, 2025:

“At Arby’s, we’re always looking for ways to offer our customers the best quality at a great value, and with the launch of our new Surf & Turf deal, we’ve done just that.”

Describing the new meal deal, Baker added:

“Our guests love our signature Beef ‘N Cheddar and Wild-caught Alaskan Pollock. Now, they can mix and match two of these sandwiches for a great price.”

Ad

The press release also mentions that the new Surf & Turf Meal Deal uses wild-caught fish, bigger than some of the brand’s competitor fish sandwiches. This deal makes it the perfect indulgence for customers who love seafood.

Arby's Surf & Turf Meal Deal: Price, availability, and sandwiches line-up

The Surf & Turf meal is a value deal, priced at $6.99. The new meal, which features three of the chain’s most popular entrées, is available for a limited time at stores nationwide. It is important to note that, unlike the classic beef sandwich, the fish sandwiches are only available during the Lenten season.

Ad

For a limited time, fans can choose from three delicious sandwiches, including:

Classic Beef ‘N Cheddar: The Classic Beef ‘N Cheddar has been the brand’s top-selling sandwich since its debut. Made with slow-roasted and thinly sliced beef, this sandwich is topped with warm cheddar cheese sauce along with some zesty Red Ranch. The sandwich also features an indulgent toasted onion roll.

Crispy Fish: The Crispy Fish features a flaky filet made from wild-caught fish. This sandwich has tangy tartar sauce, fresh lettuce, and a toasted sesame seed bun.

Fish ‘N Cheddar: The Fish ‘N Cheddar is another signature creation of Arby’s. It combines the delicious crispy and flaky wild-caught fish filet, tartar sauce, and a warm serving of cheddar cheese sauce. These items are all served on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Ad

Arby's other fan-favorite offerings

Smokehouse Brisket - The Smokehouse Brisket features a 13-hour-long smoked brisket, crispy onions, smoky BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese – all inside a toasted brioche bun.

Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich - The Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich is loaded with thinly sliced oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, red onions, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch sauce, which is then served on Honey Wheat bread.

Greek Gyro - The Greek Gyro features a warm pita bread loaded with knife-carved gyro meat, crispy vegetables, and creamy tzatziki sauce.

Corned Beef Reuben - The Corned Beef Reuben sandwich features indulgent marbled rye bread, freshly sliced corned beef, tangy sauerkraut, melty Swiss Cheese, and creamy Thousand Island dressing.

Ad

The flagship sandwich restaurant is known to offer value deals, prioritizing their iconic sandwiches as well as frequently offering discounts on their beloved menu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback