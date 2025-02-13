Subway’s BOGO Footlong deal: Availability and all you need to know

Subway has introduced a BOGO Footlong promotion for Valentine’s Day 2025, allowing customers to buy one footlong sandwich and get another free using the code “FLBOGO” online or via the Subway app. The deal, active from February 10 for a limited time, excludes select items like the Garlic Roast Beef and The Beast sandwich.

Alongside the limited-period promotion, the deal is part of a broader campaign that highlights real-life love stories connected to Subway. It celebrates shared moments and community connections during the season of love.

Details of the BOGO Footlong promotion

Inside the terms and reach of Subway’s latest sandwich deal (Image via Subway)

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

The BOGO Footlong deal applies to most Footlong sandwiches, excluding Footlong snacks, Garlic Roast Beef, The Beast, and 5 Meat Italian. Customers must use the code “FLBOGO” on the Subway app or website, with the free sandwich matching or costing less than the purchased one.

Add-ons like extra cheese or avocado incur additional fees. The promotion is limited to one free sandwich per order and cannot be combined with other discounts.

Offer validity and terms and conditions

The BOGO Footlong offer is valid at participating U.S. Subway locations until supplies last. Delivery and pickup orders qualify, though in-store purchases are excluded. Subway operates nearly 37,000 restaurants globally, with the majority in the U.S., but the deal is restricted to domestic customers.

Further, the deal requires online or app orders in the United States, with taxes applied to both sandwiches. It excludes Footlong Snacks and specific premium sandwiches. Subway’s terms note the promotion is “while supplies last,” and franchisees retain discretion to modify participation.

Subway’s Valentine’s strategy

Expand Tweet

This promotion is part of Subway’s broader "Eat Cute" campaign, which emphasizes celebrating love and community. In addition to the sandwich deal, the campaign highlights special moments and rewards for long-time customers. Customers can expect additional exclusive rewards to become available soon.

In line with this strategy, Subway’s press release about the offer emphasized real-life connections forged at its restaurants, showcasing the stories of two different couples. This includes Julie and Zack Williams, who met at a Subway in 2017, married in 2021 and celebrated with a photo shoot at the same location. Another couple, Allen and Krystyna Johnstone, marked 25 years of weekly Subway dates, crediting the chain for sustaining their “alone time” amid busy schedules.

The BOGO Footlong promotion also aligns with Subway’s 2025 focus on digital engagement and loyalty programs. The chain, which revamped its menu in 2023 with items like the Garlic Roast Beef, has increasingly leveraged app-exclusive deals to drive online orders.

Company background and market position

Subway, founded in 1965, operates as one of the largest fast-food chains globally, with a footprint in over 100 countries. The BOGO Footlong deal follows its 2024 “$6.99 Any Footlong Deal” promotions, which boosted sales significantly for the brand. The brand is owned by Subway IP LLC and relies on a franchise model, with 98% of locations independently operated.

Subway’s BOGO Footlong Valentine’s Day deal merges promotional discounts with nostalgic customer narratives, reinforcing its identity as a community-focused brand. The offer expires once supplies are depleted, with updates available on Subway’s website and app.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback