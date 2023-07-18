Arby's $1, $2, $3 Classics menu: Line-up, availability, and other details revealed

Arby's is well recognized for its slow-roasted and freshly sliced roast beef sandwiches, as well as its very popular market fresh sandwiches, wraps, and salads made with healthy ingredients. Moreover, the food outlet offers these with the convenience of a drive-thru.

In latest news, to commemorate its 60th anniversary, the restaurant has added a new item to its list of products, which is the "$1, $2, and $3 Classics menu." The offer, however, is restricted to five classic items per order.

Furthermore, it will only be sold at participating restaurants around the country, and consumers will be able to get it solely through the app and online purchase at arbys.com. The anniversary special offer is also not accessible for delivery or in-store pickup. Moroever, because this offer is only available for a limited period of time, customers may only take advantage of it until July 30, 2023, or while supplies last.

The brand's $1, $2, and $3 Classics menu features five traditional items. This includes the brand's popular roast beef sandwich, jamocha shake, curly fries, mozzarella sticks, and french dip & swiss. Check out the five classic menu items by Arby's that are being offered for $3 or less:

Curly Fries for $1: Customers may get these golden, crisp curly fries for just $1. They are basically deep-fried slices of curly potatoes that are brown and crunchy. These spiral potatoes pair perfectly with the sandwich.

Classic Roast Beef Sandwich for $2: The Classic Roast Beef sandwich is only $2. In the sandwich, the toasted sesame seed bun is stacked high with thinly sliced roast meat. The buyers can add the Arby's sauce or their famous horsey sauce for an added kick as well.

Mozzarella Sticks for $2: During this birthday special offer, customers can buy four Mozzarella Sticks for only $2. This cheesy, batter-fried side dish is accompanied by marinara sauce for dipping.

Jamocha Shake for $2: In this shake, the vanilla soft serve is combined with chocolate and coffee flavors. It is then topped with whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate syrup. A Jamocha Shake will keep the buyers cool in the summer heat for just $2. This refreshing and creamy delight is a perfect blend of coffee and chocolate flavors.

Classic French Dip & Swiss for $3: This filling sandwich comes on a sub bread and is accompanied by a side of French au jus sauce. It contains a thinly sliced roast beef and swiss cheese.

More about the fast-food chain, Arby’s

Arby’s is a fast-food restaurant famous for its roast beef that serves hot and cold sandwiches, chips, and shakes. Inspire Brands LLC is a holding company based in the United States that owns and runs the restaurant brands Arby's, as well as Buffalo Wild Wings, Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin' Donuts, and others.

In 1991, the company was the first to introduce a comprehensive Lite Menu, featuring four salads and three sandwiches. Furthermore, to keep customers and employees healthy, Arby's outlawed smoking in all company-owned restaurants in 1994. It was the first brand in the fast service industry to do so.

The restaurant chain has a diverse menu that provides full meals, chicken burgers, beef burgers, wraps, fried chicken, chicken nuggets, curly fries, normal fries, cookies, shakes, and cold drinks.