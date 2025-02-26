Spindrift launches new soda range: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Spindrift is expanding its lineup with the launch of the new Spindrift Soda range. On February 24, the sparkling water brand unveiled five new sodas: Concord Freeze, Ginger Ale, Orange Cream Float, Shirley Temple, and Strawberry Shortcake. The company claims that these sodas do not have added sugars and are made of real squeezed fruits.

A pack of 12 cans can be purchased for $25.99 on Spindrift's website. The brand also offers an 'All-flavor' pack which includes six cans: two cans of strawberry flavor and one can of each other flavor. These soda drinks are currently available only on the brand's website and Amazon. Later this year the beverage is expected to hit the shelves of other select stores.

Spindrift soda comes in 5 fruity flavors, explore more

Marking its debut in 2010, Spindrift became an established name in the sparkling water business. The brand's sparkling water is known for the 'real fruit squeeze' in them.

Now, the label has stepped into the 'better for you' soda drink market with five new flavors. On the release of this new soda lineup, the SVP of Innovation for the brand, Jon Silverman, said:

"People who drink Spindrift expect the best, and we wouldn't have it any other way. We knew that Spindrift making a soda would mean challenging the very foundation of the category. While other sodas rely on added sugar, artificial sweeteners, flavoring systems, or claims around gut health, we chose the simpler, more authentic path."

The statement continues,

"Our soda gets its delicious taste the way nature intended: from real squeezed fruit. No tricks, no shortcuts, just all the goodness."

As the brand claims, the newly launched sodas are concocted with real squeezed fruit and have no added sugar or artificial sweeteners. These sodas contain 20% not-from-concentrate juice that brings flavor and sweetness.

What are the flavors of Spindrift Soda?

The sparkling water maker introduces low-calorie sodas in five fruity flavors in 12 oz cans. The brand describes these sodas in the following words:

"Introducing a soda made the hard way – the right way – the better way – the Spindrift way. With real squeezed fruit and incredible real ingredients. Because who would give ‘soda’ this kind of care, respect, and effort? We would. No tricks, no shortcuts, no unnecessary additions like prebiotics or fiber. Just incredible taste and goodness you’ll keep coming back to. Sip after sip and can after can."

The five flavors are:

Concord Freeze: Made with Concord grape juice, apple juice, and lemon juice, it consists of 40 calories and 7 g of sugar.

Ginger Ale: This soda gets its flavor from a mix of ginger juice, lemon juice, and lime extract. A single can has 32 calories and holds 5 g of sugar.

Orange Cream Float: The flavored soda has orange and lime juice with vanilla extract. A 12 oz can have 38 calories and contains only 7 g of sugar.

Shirley Temple: This flavor is a blend of cherry puree, tart cherry juice, pomegranate juice, and other base juices. One can provide 43 calories and packs 7 g of sugar.

Strawberry Shortcake: This carbonated water primarily offers strawberry flavor from strawberry puree, strawberry extract, and vanilla extract. A can of this soda has only 4 g of natural sugar and delivers 32 calories.

The 'SODA-licious sampler' pack is sold out on the website. Those who want to try this new 'better-for-you' soda should order before other packs run out.

