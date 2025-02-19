5 best Nutella recipes to try

Nutella has garnered recognition for its sweet and creamy spread, making it a breakfast essential. For many people, the term 'chocolate hazelnut spread' is synonymous with the brand itself.

Created by Ferrero, Nutella was introduced in 1964. It was an evolution of an earlier product called "SuperCrema," which Ferrero had been selling since 1946. Although it was not the first of its kind, the label became the first chocolate hazelnut spread to achieve global success.

In the long history of 60 years, people have done many culinary experiments with this spread. Some prefer it simply on a slice of bread, whereas some like to try something new. One may find hundreds of Nutella combinations available on the internet. Even the official website of the brand has a list of 95 recipes suited to different tastes. Among them, here is a list of the five best recipes to try.

Disclaimer: The list is based on the writer's opinion. Some individuals may prefer other recipes.

From pancakes to muffins, here are the 5 best Nutella recipes

1) Fluffy pancakes

Fluffy pancake is an easy recipe ideal for a morning breakfast. It takes around 40 minutes to prepare this. The ingredients are listed below according to 4 servings.

Ingredients required:

Eggs-6

Milk- 20ml

Flour- 80g

Sugar- 75g

Starch- 20g

A pinch of salt

A pinch of baking powder

Strawberries-250g

Banana-1

Nutella per pancake-1 tbsp.

How to prepare?

Separate the egg yolks from the whites. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the egg whites while slowly adding sugar until they form stiff peaks. Slowly sift and mix in the flour and baking powder after whisking the egg yolks in a different bowl for a short time. Add the beaten egg whites gradually, folding in a small amount at a time to keep the texture light. Preheat a non-stick frying pan on the stove and gently grease it. Once it reaches an optimum temperature, pour the batter into the pan and shape the pancakes. Add a couple of teaspoons of water around the edges of the pan, and cover immediately with a lid. Heat the pancakes over a low flame for 5 minutes. Open the lid and flip it with a spatula. Now, add a little more water, shut the top, and let it cook for 5 more minutes. When ready, spread the Nutella and garnish with strawberries and banana.

2) Heart cookies

Heart Cookies by Nutella (Image via nutella.com)

Although perfect for the holiday season, these heart cookies can be made any time to share with loved ones. This recipe also takes around 40 minutes to complete. The ingredients listed below are ideal for 15 servings.

Ingredients required:

Flour- 2cups

Egg-1

Butter- 1/2 cup

Sugar-1/2 cup

Salt-1/8 and 1/16 teaspoon

Nutella- 1 tablespoon per cookie

How to prepare?

Take a big bowl and blend sugar and butter in it with an electric mixer. While mixing, gradually add the egg and flour. Remember scraping the walls of the bowl continually to get an even mixture. Let this cookie dough rest in the fridge for a few hours. Once the dough attains firmness, roll out the dough on a clean flat platform. Roll the dough till the layer becomes approximately 3mm thick. Set the oven to preheat up to 375°F. Cut the dough sheet into small heart-shaped cookies with the help of a cookie cutter. Place these heart-shaped uncooked cookies on a parchment paper-layered baking tray. Make sure to maintain a distance of an inch between the cookies. Bake them for 15 minutes. Upon cooling, garnish these heart cookies with the spread.

3) Rolled crepes

Those looking for a quick and minimal recipe can give a try to rolled crepes. This sweet delight goes well with fruits. The ingredients below are suitable to make 12 servings.

Ingredients required:

Flour- 140g

Eggs- 3

Milk- 200ml

Sparkling water-200 ml

A pinch of salt

Banana-1

Strawberries- 250 g

Nutella per crepe- 1 tablespoon

How to prepare?

Beat the flour milk, and water together in a bowl. Mix the egg in the paste while whisking and sprinkle some salt. Put aside this mixture for half an hour. Place a pan on the stove and set the flame to medium. Using a ladle, evenly spread the batter on the heated pan. Once it is cooked from one side, flip over the crepe. Cook it till both sides turn light golden. Spread the brand's signature topping evenly over the cooked crepe, then roll it up. For added flavor, include fresh fruit inside the roll or serve it on the side.

4) Muffins

Muffins with chocolate-hazelnut spread (Image via nutella.com)

Another popular recipe that one can try making at home is a muffin. With the listed ingredients, this Nutella recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. The 'items required' are listed keeping 6 servings in mind. So, adjust the ingredients as per the servings.

Ingredients required:

Flour-125g

Egg-1

Sugar -70g

Vanilla bean-1

Milk-125ml, or Plain yoghurt-1 cup

Yeast- 2 tablespoons

Oil-50g

Nutella per muffin- 15g or 1 tablespoon

How to prepare?

Whip the egg, vanilla bean, and sugar together in a bowl. Pour the recommended amount of oil and milk or yogurt. Now, add flour and yeast to the paste and whisk it well. Fill the muffin cups evenly with this mixture. Now, preheat the oven to 180°C, bake the mixture for 20 minutes, and remove them once the muffins are ready. Let them cool. Now, top these muffins with Nutella. For a presentable garnishing, use a piping bag.

5) Konafa

The last recipe on this list is a traditional Arab dessert, Konafa. With a medium difficulty level, this delicacy takes 25 minutes to cook. The ingredients list shared below is apt for making 6-8 servings.

Ingredients required:

Konafa dough- 500g

Corn oil

Sugar syrup

Candied blossoms

Crushed pistachio

Nutella per Konafa- 1 tablespoon

How to prepare?

Pour about 1.5 cm of corn oil into a large pan and heat it over medium heat. Place a circular cookie cutter (around 9 cm wide) on a flat spoon and pack it with konafa dough. Dip the dough-filled cookie cutter into the hot oil, and fry it until the dough turns golden. Flip and fry the other side similarly. Once fried, transfer the discs to a paper towel to absorb excess oil and allow them to cool completely. Using a piping bag, layer one side of the discs with Nutella spread, then place another konafa disc on top to form a sandwich. Finish the recipe by garnishing it with ground pistachios and sugar syrup. To further enhance the presentation, put a candied flower on the top.

Those who want to explore more can browse through 90 other Nutella recipes shared on the official website of the brand.

