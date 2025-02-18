  • home icon
  • What was Nutella originally called? Francesco Rivella, famous hazelnut spread creator, dies on Valentine's Day at 97

By Divya Singh Rana
Modified Feb 18, 2025 09:31 GMT
Krakow Economy And Products - Source: Getty
What was Nutella originally called? (Image via Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Francesco Rivella, the Italian chemist who invented Nutella passed away on Valentine's Day at the age of 97 as reported by multiple news outlets. Rivella was dubbed the "father" of the popular cocoa hazelnut spread by Italian media, as he helped curate it.

Before he invented cocoa hazelnut spread, Rivella worked closely with Michele Ferrero, son of the famous chocolate brand Ferrero's owner.

The first version of Nutella was originally called Giandujot, named after a local carnival character. It derived its name from gianduja- a confection of hazelnuts and chocolates sold in 1946. This paste was shaped into a loaf that could be sliced and stored on bread.

In 1951, the Giandujot paster was converted into a new product which was easier to spread and was called SuperCrema. Later, in 1964, the confection's recipe was improved and resulted in the first-ever jar of the spread which was launched in Germany in 1965. It featured the iconic jar and packaging that is known today.

More details about Nutella's founder, Francesco Rivella, explored

According to a report by UNN dated February 18, 2025, Francesco Rivella was born in Barbaresco, Italy. He joined Ferrero in 1952, prior to the company gaining multinational status.Rivella began his career in Ferrero's chemistry room after graduating in the field from the University of Turin at the age of 25.

Rivella was a part of the group responsible for researching raw materials needed to develop new products. The group mixed, refined, and tasted multiple ingredients to find the ideal flavor. He eventually became a senior manager at Ferrero, in addition to which he was also the president of the Order of Chemists of Piedmont.

Fererro Rivella retired in 1993 after working for 40 years and settled in Alba where he took up gardening and enjoyed the traditional ball game, pallapuño. After his demise, the famous cocoa confection's founder was buried in the Italian commune of Barbaresco on February 17, 2025. Rivella is survived by 3 sons, 1 daughter, and 7 grandchildren.

When is World Nutella Day celebrated? Everything to know about 2025's event

World Nutella Day is an event created by fans in honor of the popular cocoa hazelnut spread and is celebrated on the 5th of February every year. According to Ferrero's website, 2025's World Nutella Day featured new events and launches such as the Sound of Nutella.

To celebrate the cocoa hazelnut spread this year, a unique sonic identity was developed in collaboration with creative music agency, MassiveMuisc. Ferrero mentioned:

"This distinctive soundtrack reflects the brand’s values of positivity and togetherness, and the sound of one of its signature ingredients: hazelnuts. Exploring what they could do musically, they dropped them on a drum kit, tossed them at guitars, shook them in a Nutella jar and poured them onto a piano."
Another attraction was the MAXXI Museum Rome hosting an exhibition to celebrate the cocoa hazelnut spread's journey spanning over 60 years. Notably, the exhibition is open to visitors in Rome till April 20, 2025. Additionally, Italian journalist and food writer, Gigi Padovani released 'The New Nutella World' book showcasing the journey of the cocoa hazelnut spread becoming a powerful brand.

The Ferrero Group plans to explore new ways to enhance the way people enjoy the spread, through expansion of its range of donuts, crepes, croissants, and muffins.

Edited by Udisha
