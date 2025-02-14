All you need to know about Vigdis Rosenkilde’s 70% Quellouno bar, named best dark chocolate in the world in 2024

Valentine's Day has made chocolate gifting a tradition in this day and age. So, treating your loved one with the best is a no-brainer. Even if you are not celebrating Valentine’s Day, you can still treat yourself to the best chocolate in the world.

According to the 2024 International Chocolate Awards, Vigdis Rosenkilde’s 70% Quellouno bar is the best in the world. On November 11, 2024, the International Chocolate Awards declared the Norwegian chocolate the best in the world.

As per scientific research, eating dark chocolate in moderation, especially the one with a high cocoa content is considered potentially good for health.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Vigdis Rosenkilde’s 70% Quellouno chocolate bar: Details explored

As per Food & Wine, Vigdis Rosenkilde’s 70% Quellouno bar uses just two ingredients: cacao and sugar. The cacao that the Norwegian chocolate maker uses to make these bars is notably collected from a single-family farm located in the Quelloúno district of Cusco, Peru, a region that shares a long history with chocolate.

The Vigdis Rosenkilde’s 70% Quellouno bar has a complex profile of both floral and fruity notes, with tasting notes of forest berries, cream, pecans, as well as port wine. This bar also hints at flavors of fruits like green apples, vanilla, plums, bananas, and yellow melon.

According to Vigdis Rosenkilde’s Instagram post on November 24, 2024, the brand won three gold medals at the International Chocolate Awards World Final 2024 for both quality and direct trade. Notably, the Norwegian chocolate maker’s ‘Best in Competition’ win was a milestone achievement for the second year in a row.

Making of Vigdis Rosenkilde’s 70% Quellouno chocolate bar

The brand's CEO and founder Vigdis Rosenkilde explained the making of their 70% Quellouno bar through an Instagram post on November 24, 2024. This chocolate is made using Chuncho cacao, which is sourced from the Paytiti family farm in Peru.

Vigdis added in her Instagram post,

“This chocolate holds a special place in my heart because I was part of every step—from harvesting and selecting the finest beans to fermenting and drying with precision.”

These extraordinary cacao plants are honed using an agroecological approach that preserves biodiversity as well as promotes sustainable farming.

Vigdis Rosenkilde’s 70% Quellouno chocolate bar: Availability

Vigdis Rosenkilde’s 70% Quellouno bar is available to buy from Hello Chocolate, which sells premium bean-to-bar cacao treats from across the globe. The 60 G - 70% Quellouno bar is priced at USD 16.00.

More about the International Chocolate Awards

The International Chocolate Awards is an annual competition that seeks to find the best cacao products in the world. It is administered by the United Kingdom-based International Institute of Chocolate Tasting (IICT).

Besides dark chocolate, the International Chocolate Awards also hails cacao products, including plain milk cacao bars, filled bars, and flavored bars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback