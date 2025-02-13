5 cocktails to level-up your Valentine's Day dinner

Valentine’s Day is near, and there's nothing like raising a toast to love. No February 14 dinner date is complete without a pretty drink, whether a cocktail or a mocktail. However, cocktails set the mood just right, even more so when they are pink or red colored.

People celebrate Valentine's Day with chocolates, flowers, dinner dates, and gifts each year. For those who want to try something different, a hearty, pink cocktail drink is something you can trust to make your Valentine's Day dinner date fancier and memorable.

From classic rosé to creative gin, pink-hued cocktails make a great addition to a Valentine's Day dinner. And if you are struggling with ideas, trust these five cocktails to impress your love.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer’s opinion. You can share your thoughts on the best Valentine's Day dinner cocktail in the comments below.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

5 cocktails that are a perfect match for your Valentine's Day dinner: From Rosé French 75 to Ruby Red Spritz

1) Rosé French 75

A nice glass of Rosé French 75 will be perfect to toast to love on Valentine's Day. This cocktail is a pink twist to a classic French 75. Quick to mix up, this bubbly pink drink is crisp and refreshing.

Easy to make with only a few ingredients, Rosé French 75 features notes of rose syrup, gin, and lemon juice, topped with sparkling rosé wine. This elevated cocktail balances the sweet, fruity, and citrusy flavors to the ‘T’. For those who want an extra dash of sweetness, adding vermouth to the cocktail is a viable option.

Ingredients

1 Oz- Gin

1/2 Oz- Dry vermouth (Optional)

1/2 Oz- Rosé syrup

1/2 Oz- Lemon juice

2 Oz- Sparkling rosé

1 lemon peel to garnish (Optional)

2) Rhubarb Gin Sour

Rhubarb Gin Sour is a frothy pink drink perfect for a Valentine's Evening toast. This cocktail combines the tart sweetness of the rhubarb syrup with the citrusy flavour of the lemon juice, pairing perfectly with the bittersweet notes of the classic gin sour.

This part-sweet part-sour drink features gin, rhubarb syrup, lemon, and egg white, resulting in a creamy and frothy texture.

Ingredients

2 Oz- Gin

1 Oz- Lemon juice

1 Oz- Rhubarb Syrup

1 egg white

1 rhubarb/ lemon peel to garnish (Optional)

3) Ruby Red Spritz

Ruby Red Spritz (Image via Unsplash)

Ruby Red Spritz is rosy and bittersweet, making it an ideal cocktail for your romantic dinner. Featuring notes of gin, grapefruit, and Campari, the Ruby Red Spritz is topped off with sparkling rosé.

If your Valentine's Day date likes their cocktail to be light, a splash of club soda is suggested.

Ingredients

1 Oz- Dry gin

2 tablespoons fresh grapefruit juice

1/2 Oz- Campari

2 to 3 Oz- Sparkling rosé

Club soda (optional)

Thin grapefruit slice to garnish (Optional)

4) Pink Lady

Pink Lady (Image via: Unsplash)

Pink Lady is a Valentine's Day cocktail dream come true. This peachy-pink-hued drink has a sweet-tart flavor profile and packs a boozy punch.

Perfect to pair with your Valentine's Day dinner, this cocktail is a pre-prohibition drink that uses gin, applejack, lemon juice, egg white, and grenadine for its silky and pink texture.

Ingredients

1 1/2 Oz- London Dry gin

1/2 Oz- Applejack/ apple brandy

3/4 Oz- Lemon juice

1/4 Oz- Grenadine

1 egg white

Brandied cherry to garnish (Optional)

5) Pink Squirrel

Pink Squirrel can be your boozy Valentine’s Day dessert in a glass. This rosy-hued milkshake cocktail is a cream-based drink. Easy to make, the Pink Squirrel drink uses just three components: crème de noyaux, an almond-flavored liqueur, crème de cacao, and heavy cream.

A Pink Squirrel makes a fun creamy dessert cocktail in pink with flavors of chocolate and almond.

Ingredients

1 Oz- Crème de noyaux

1 Oz- Crème de cacao

1 Oz- Heavy cream

Grated nutmeg to garnish (Optional)

Forget chocolates and flowers; this Valentine's Day, impress your love with these five pink-hued cocktails. And, if you want to impress your valentine with a romantic meal, we also have a perfect list of Valentine’s Day recipes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback