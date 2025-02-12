5 best Ina Garten recipes to try for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, planning to spend quality time with your special someone becomes a no-brainer. From getting a box of chocolates to making a dinner reservation at the best restaurant in town, there are countless ways to celebrate February 14th with your sweetheart. However, for those who plan to stay in, there’s no better way to surprise your loved one than with a romantic cook-in.

Having trouble deciding what to make? Fortunately, you can rely on Ina Garten for a memorable Valentine’s Day meal. The American television cook and author not only excels in cooking but also in love. The 77-year-old and her husband, Jeffrey Garten, have happily been married for over five decades.

So look no further. These five recipes from Ina's website, Barefoot Contessa, will help you create the perfect romantic Valentine’s Day meal for your loved one.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer’s opinion.

5 best recipes to try for Valentine’s Day: Straight from Ina’s kitchen

1) Italian Wedding Soup

The name Italian Wedding Soup itself sounds romantic. Equal parts comforting and hearty, this soup is a dream come true for a Valentine’s Day meal. Although it’s easy to make, this dish requires some effort. Here’s how to prepare Italian Wedding Soup at home.

Ingredients:

¾ pound ground chicken

½ pound chicken sausage

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

2/3 cup white bread crumbs

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

¼ cup Pecorino Romano cheese, grated

3 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 extra-large egg

3 tablespoons milk

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup yellow onion, minced

3 carrots carrots, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

10 cups Chicken Stock

½ cup dry white wine

1 cup small pasta

¼ cup fresh dill, minced

12 ounces baby spinach, trimmed

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

To make meatballs, combine ground chicken, pound sausage, bread crumbs, Pecorino, Parmesan, garlic, parsley, milk, egg, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

Make small meatballs, place them onto a parchment paper-lined sheet pan, and bake for 30 minutes until cooked.

To make soup, heat some olive oil over medium-low heat in a pot and saute onion, carrots, and celery until softened.

Add the chicken stock and wine and bring it to a boil. Then, add the pasta and cook for 6 to 8 minutes.

After the pasta is tender, add the fresh dill and the meatballs and simmer for 1 minute.

Add in the fresh spinach and cook for another 1 minute.

Serve hot with a little sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese

2) Skillet Roasted Lemon Chicken

Ina Garten's Skillet Roasted Lemon Chicken is perfect for Valentine’s Day (Image via Barefoot Contessa)

An upscale variation of the famous roast chicken, this Skillet Roasted Lemon Chicken is simple to prepare. This dish is packed with vibrant, complex flavors. Here is the complete recipe for Skillet Roasted Lemon Chicken.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons thyme leaves

1 teaspoon fennel seeds, whole

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

1/3 cup olive oil

1 lemon, sliced

1 yellow onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

4-pound chicken

½ cup dry white wine

Juice of 1 lemon

Directions

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Ground thyme, fennel seeds, salt, and pepper with a mini food processor.

Pour the olive oil into a cup and stir in the herb mixture.

Distribute the lemon slices, onion, and garlic in a skillet, and place the chicken with skin side down.

Brush the chicken with the oil and herb mixture on both sides and roast for 30 minutes.

Then, pour the wine into the sides of the chicken pan and roast for another 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven, and sprinkle it with the lemon juice. Cover the skillet with aluminum foil and allow it to rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

To serve, cut the chicken into pieces and plate with cooked lemon and onion. Sprinkle with salt if needed.

3) Mustard Roasted Fish

A dish from Ina’s Valentine’s Day menu, the Mustard Roasted Fish is surprisingly easy to prepare. Here’s how you can create this dish at home.

Ingredients:

4 fish fillets

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

8 ounces crème fraîche

1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons shallots, minced

2 teaspoons capers, drained

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Place the fish fillets skin-side down on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Mix the crème fraîche, mustards, shallots, capers, salt, and pepper in a small bowl and spread the mixture evenly over the fish fillets.

Bake the fish for 10 to 15 minutes. Avoid overcooking.

Serve the dish hot or at room temperature.

4) Profiteroles

Profiteroles are filled French choux pastry balls. A little tricky to make, this artistic cream puff dessert is utterly adorable and worth every bite. Here is the complete recipe for the indulgent profiteroles.

Ingredients

1 cup milk

1 stick butter, unsalted

Kosher salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup heavy cream

4 extra-large eggs

12 ounces chocolate chips, semisweet

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons coffee, prepared

Vanilla ice cream for serving

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Combine the milk, butter, and salt and heat over medium until scalded. Add the flour and beat it until it forms a dough. Then, cook over low heat for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Transfer the hot mixture to the bowl of a food processor, add the eggs, and pulse until incorporated.

Dump the mixture into a pastry bag and start piping in mounds onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Then, lightly press down the swirl at the top of each puff with a wet finger.

Bake the puffs for 20 minutes. Then, allow them to sit for another 10 minutes. (Making a small slit on the side of each puff is advised.)

Put the cream and chocolate chips in a bowl to make the chocolate sauce. Place the bowl over simmering water to melt the chocolate. Pour in the honey with coffee and stir until well combined and smooth.

To serve, cut the puffs crosswise in half and place a scoop of ice cream in the middle. Drizzle with the warm chocolate sauce to finish.

5) Coeur a la Creme with Raspberries

Coeur a la Creme with Raspberries may be the ultimate Valentine’s Day dessert. This whipped cream cheese dessert from Ina can also be made a day in advance. Here’s how to prepare this dessert at home.

Ingredients:

12 ounces cream cheese

1-1⁄4 cups confectioners’ sugar

2-1⁄2 cups heavy cream, cold

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1⁄4 teaspoon lemon zest, grated

Seeds from 1 vanilla bean, scraped

1 pint raspberries

Raspberry sauce

Directions

Combine the cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar and beat with an electric mixer on high speed for 2 minutes. Then, using a whisk attachment, beat the cream cheese with heavy cream, vanilla, lemon zest, and vanilla seeds until the mixture becomes very thick.

Use a heart-shaped mold. Line it with cheesecloth and pour the mixture inside. Then, fold the cheesecloth. Place a plate in the bottom so the liquid can drain, and refrigerate overnight.

To serve, unmold the cream, place it on a plate, and drizzle the raspberry sauce over it. To elevate the dish, add raspberries and extra sauce.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Ina’s recipe and a bit of effort are all you need to make the day memorable for the one you love.

