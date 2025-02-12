5 toppings to level-up your croissant

The croissant, a beloved French pastry, is enjoyed worldwide for breakfast, brunch, or dessert. Buttery and flaky, it has a crisp exterior and a light, fluffy interior. While delicious on its own, it pairs well with various toppings for an even more indulgent treat.

A simple croissant pairs beautifully with both sweet and savory options. There are also plenty of ways to mix and match or make a custom topping to enjoy this oh-so-famous French delicacy.

Disclaimer: This list contains the writer’s opinion. You can share your thoughts on the best croissant toppings in the comments below.

From sweet or savory: 5 toppings to enjoy your croissant

1) Jam

Jam is a sweet condiment (Image credit: Unsplash)

A true classic! Jam is a simple spread that can elevate this pastry's dry nature, making it a fruity treat. This sweet condiment can complement well the flaky, buttery, and crisp texture of a plain croissant.

Jam, whether store-bought or homemade, comes in many flavors like strawberry, blueberry, mango, and apricot. Spread on a warm pastry, it adds a sweet and tangy burst of flavor to every bite.

2) Eggs

An egg croissant makes a filling replacement for a morning egg toast (Image credit: Unsplash)

Adding eggs—poached, fried, or scrambled—elevates a plain croissant into a protein-packed breakfast. It can replace morning toast, with rich, creamy eggs nestled between flaky halves for a hearty, buttery delight.

An egg croissant can be made fancier with additional toppings like cheese, avocado, bacon, or spinach.

3) Nutella

Nutella is a Ferrero-owned sweetened hazelnut cocoa spread (Image credit: Unsplash)

Adding to the sweet toppings, Nutella is simply a no-brainer. This Ferrero-owned sweetened hazelnut cocoa spread can make this simple pastry taste much better. Adding this indulgent chocolatey goodness can make a satisfying breakfast or dessert.

Nutella can be spread on top of the French pastry or inside its soft center. To enhance its rich and luxurious eating experience, add sliced fruits like bananas and strawberries or crunchy nuts like hazelnuts and almonds.

4) Tomato and mozzarella

Tomato and mozzarella make for a light croissant topping (Image credit: Unsplash)

Tomato and mozzarella can make for a light topping. The combination of this topping and the flaky pastry can be quick to make and satisfy every taste bud, even on busy mornings.

The freshness of the tomatoes and the creamy richness of the mozzarella add appetizing deliciousness to the crisp French pastry. This loaded treat can be made using sliced tomatoes, small pearls of mozzarella, and a little salt and pepper. It is advisable to bake this pastry for a golden and crisp outcome. For Caprese vibes, add some fresh basil leaves and drizzle balsamic glaze.

5) Banana and caramel

Banana and caramel topping can work wonders for this plain French pastry. This sweet and indulgent pairing can make a perfect dessert. This topping option binds well the softness of banana and the tempting golden caramel, giving an ultimate sugary combo.

This topping can be made using a ripe banana and caramel drizzle. Add sliced bananas to the pastry halves and drizzle the warm caramel sauce all over it. This pastry topping can also be taken a notch higher by sprinkling crushed nuts or choco chips.

Croissant: Origin and history

Croissants, known for their rich, flaky texture, have been a beloved treat for decades. Comment below what else goes well with croissants.

