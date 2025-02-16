5 best canned tuna brands to try

Canned tuna is a kitchen essential that works well with several dishes. Whether preparing a quick tuna salad or a gourmet Mediterranean meal, the quality of canned tuna plays a key role in taste. With so many options of packed tuna on the market, it is tricky to pick the right one.

Ad

The best tuna can, however, depend on the individual preference. While some prefer low-fat tuna in water, others like the softer but fat-rich tuna in oil. For some, top-notch quality checks matter, whereas others check the price-friendly tag. Considering these factors, here is a list of the five best canned tuna brands to try.

Disclaimer: This list of the best-canned tunas is based on the writer's opinion. Those who feel different can share their thoughts in the comments below.

Ad

From top nutritional value to budget-friendly choices, here are the 5 best canned tuna options

1) Wild Albacore Solid White Tuna in Water (no salt added) by Blue Harbor Fish Co.

Ad

Those looking for a pure tuna taste without any additives can choose this Wild Albacore solid white tuna in water (unsalted) offered by Blue Harbor Fish Co. Since it contains no salt, the pack comes free of excess sodium. Hence, one can feel the clean taste of tuna.

The cans come packed with slightly more pink big tuna flakes. A 113g pack contains 150 calories, 32g of protein, 2g of fat, 50mg of cholesterol, and 200mg of sodium. At Target, one can of Blue Harbor Fish Co. Wild Albacore Solid White Tuna in Water (no salt) costs $2.89. Those who are looking for a protein-rich, low-sodium diet may pick this.

Ad

2) Genova Premium Albacore Tuna in Water with Sea Salt

Ad

In the canned tuna category, Genova is an established name and offers a variety of options. Among different offerings from the brand, Seafood Albacore Tuna in Water with Sea Salt from Genova is one of the best picks. This tuna pack offers a balanced taste with an optimum amount of salt. The pack comes with pink flakes of tuna with a chewy texture.

A single container comes packed with 113g of tuna, which gives 130 calories. It also provides 28g of protein, 2g of fat, 50mg of cholesterol, and 280mg of sodium. A single can of Genova Premium Albacore Tuna in Water with Sea Salt costs $2.99.

Ad

3) Bumble Bee Chunk Light Tuna in Water

Ad

Those who are looking for water-based tuna in chunk form can try this offering from Bumble Bee. Chunked tuna is a good option to be used in salads and sandwiches for a meaty taste. However, the pack does not specify the type of canned tuna. The ingredients list tells that along with water and salt, vegetable broth is also mixed to keep it more flavorful.

The 113g serving of this canned tuna offers 100 calories when consumed completely. It contains 22g of protein, 1g of fat, 55mg of cholesterol, and 360g of sodium. This is one of the best pocket-friendly tuna options on the market and costs $1.29 per can.

Ad

Also read: How to make Travis Kelce’s mother’s 7-layer dip? Recipe explored

4) Tonnino Yellowfin Tuna Solid Pack in Olive Oil

Tonnino Yellowfin Tuna Solid Pack in Olive Oil (Image credits: tonnino.com)

This canned tuna option from Tonnino is ideal for those seeking solid tuna with a soft texture. The pack contains the premium cuts of wild-caught tuna dipped in olive oil. People who prefer a strong tuna taste with soft and oil-rich meat may like this packed tuna.

Ad

A single can contain 105g of drained tuna, offering 150 calories. A single can provides 19g of protein, 8g of fat, 25mg of cholesterol, and 270mg of sodium. One solid pack can of this yellowfin tuna costs $2.19 at Walmart.

5) StarKist Light Tuna in Vegetable Oil

StarKist Light Tuna in Vegetable Oil (Image credits: starkist.com)

This chunked light tuna option from Starkist is one of the most budget-friendly yet quality canned tuna options available in the market. This mild-flavored chunked tuna comes dipped in vegetable oil for softness.

Ad

Coming to the nutrition label, a pack of 113g of drained tuna gives 160g of calories. The package consists of 20g of protein, 9g of fat, 45mg of cholesterol, and 360mg of sodium. One can of this tuna meat is priced at $1.19 at Target.

Also read: Dunkin’ and Kar’s Nuts team up to launch new Snack Mix: Price, availability, and product details explored

These were some of the best-canned tuna brands available in the market, one can explore other options as per individual preferences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback