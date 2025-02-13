Canned tuna sold at major grocery chains recalled over botulism risk: Reasons, locations, and more explored

Tri-Union Seafoods has voluntarily recalled canned tuna marketed under the labels Genova, H-E-B, Trader Joe's, and Van Camp's. The company issued the recall on February 7 after receiving notification from its supplier about possible manufacturing defects in the "easy open" pull tab lid.

This might lead to possible food contamination with Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria responsible for botulism. Following this release, the US Food and Drug Administration published the company's announcement on its website on February 10.

Consumers are urged not to utilize the items mentioned in the press release. People who have notified cans are asked to either return them or throw them away.

Tri-Union Seafoods recalls canned tuna over possible manufacturing defects in opening lid

The company's announcement describes this recall as a precautionary measure to prevent potential botulism risk and notifies the list of products that may be contaminated.

Furthermore, the company and FDA notifications provide an extensive list of particular can codes, Best if Used By dates noted on the cans, as well as UPC numbers. Consumers can use this data to confirm whether they own any risky cans.

The company's announcement highlighted the brand names and regions where there is a risk of faulty cans. The notification reads the following labels:

1) H-E-B label - at Texas.

2) Trader Joe's label – Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.

3) Genova 7 oz. - Costco in Florida and Georgia.

4) Genova 5 oz. - Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas.

5) Van Camp's label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey.

Why there is a risk of Botulism from the named tuna cans?

Those unfamiliar, botulism is a bacterial disease caused by Clostridium botulinum, Clostridium butyricum, and sometimes Clostridium baratii. These germs produce a toxin named botulinum which affects the nervous system of the body. As per the CDC, this can cause difficulty in breathing, muscle paralysis, and in some cases, it may be fatal.

These bacteria thrive and produce botulinum toxins under certain conditions, and improperly canned food provides an ideal environment for this. If the can's seal is defective, botulinum spores may proliferate and produce harmful toxins without any evident signs of spoiling.

What do CDC guidelines suggest regarding packed as well as home canned food?

According to CDC standards, if any of the following signs are present, canned food should be thrown away and not consumed.

The container seems broken, cracked, or unusual.

The container is bloated, protruding, or leaking.

The food has mold, is discolored, or has a foul smell.

When the container is opened, liquid or foam is released.

Way forward for people who have recalled canned tuna

Those who have a recalled tuna may either return it to the seller for a full refund or contact Tri-Union Seafoods straight for a retrieval kit and a voucher for a replacement. Those who don't want the hassle of exchange or refund should at least discard the named canned tuna and shouldn't use it in any case.

Consumers can reach Tri-Union Seafoods at [email protected] or 833-374-0171 in case they have any questions or want to obtain a replacement for canned tuna. The toll-free line is available from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

According to the company's press release, no canned tuna-related illness incidence has been reported so far. However, it is in the best interest of consumers to examine their tuna and confirm its safety by referencing the list provided in the company's press release.

