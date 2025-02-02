FDA classifies Cal Yee Farm chocolate recall at highest risk level, potentially deadly: Products, reasons, and locations explored

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has elevated the Cal Yee Farm chocolate recall to a Class I risk—its most severe classification—warning that mislabeled products may cause life-threatening allergic reactions.

The recall, first announced in December 2024, affects chocolate-covered nuts, trail mixes, and other snacks sold by the chocolate company across nine states and online due to undeclared allergens like milk, soy, almonds, and synthetic dyes.

No illnesses have been reported, but the FDA’s reclassification highlights critical labeling failures.

The FDA’s Class I designation for the Cal Yee Farm chocolate recall signifies that consuming these products could result in “serious adverse health consequences or death,” according to the agency.

The classification followed a routine reassessment of the recall initially announced by Cal Yee Farm LLC on December 12. As per USA Today, a spokesperson for the FDA confirmed the upgrade in its January 29 Enforcement Report, citing undeclared milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C Yellow #6 dye, and almonds in items like Dark Chocolate Walnuts and Yogurt Coated Almonds.

The company attributed the recall to packaging errors discovered during an FDA facility inspection. Products were distributed without listing all ingredients, posing risks to individuals with allergies.

“People with severe sensitivities run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions,” Cal Yee Farm stated in its announcement.

Undeclared ingredients in Cal Yee Farm snacks prompt nationwide health warning

Over 20 products are included in the Cal Yee Farm chocolate recall, spanning chocolate-covered nuts, trail mixes, and specialty items like Mango with Chili. Key allergens vary by product:

Class I items: Dark Chocolate Almonds (milk), Cajun Sesame Hot Sticks (wheat, sesame, soy), and Fruit Baskets 2909/2921 (almonds).

Class II items: Butter Toffee Almonds (milk) and Mango with Chili (FD&C Yellow #6).

The FDA emphasized that even trace amounts of unlisted allergens could trigger severe reactions, particularly in items with coatings or mixed ingredients.

From online sales to local stores: Tracking the reach of Cal Yee Farm’s recalled items

Recalled Cal Yee Farm snacks were distributed through the company’s Suisun Valley, California store, its website (calyeefarm.com), and partner retailer Boa Vista Orchards in Placerville, California. Affected states include Arizona, Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, California, New Mexico, Oregon, Virginia and Tennessee.

Online buyers and in-store shoppers are urged to check packaging details, such as UPC codes and product names. For example, Butter Toffee Almonds sold under the Boa Vista Orchards brand lack a UPC but were packaged in 6-ounce pouches with white labels.

What the FDA’s Class I classification means for consumers

The FDA categorizes recalls based on health hazard severity:

Class I : High risk of death or severe harm.

: High risk of death or severe harm. Class II : Temporary or reversible health effects.

: Temporary or reversible health effects. Class III: Unlikely to cause harm.

“The FDA updates recall classifications after completing hazard assessments,” the agency told USA Today. The Cal Yee Farm chocolate recall was initially listed as “pending” before being finalized as Class I.

Steps to take if one purchased recalled Cal Yee Farm products

Consumers with allergies to the listed ingredients should dispose of the products or return them for a full refund. Cal Yee Farm LLC can be contacted via phone at (707) 425-5327 or by email ([email protected]) on weekdays between 8 am and 4:30 pm PT.

The FDA notes that recalls are voluntary but monitored for compliance. As of January 29, no illnesses have been linked to the Cal Yee Farm chocolate recall.

The Cal Yee Farm chocolate recall underscores the critical role of accurate food labeling, particularly for allergens. With the FDA’s highest-risk classification, consumers in affected states are advised to verify purchased items against recall lists and follow disposal or return guidelines. Updates on the recall can be found on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports portal.

