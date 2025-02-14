How to make Travis Kelce’s mother’s 7-layer dip? Recipe explored

Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce, is a fan-favorite NFL mom, often referred to as 'Mama Kelce.' She frequently makes headlines for her game-day appearances and media interactions. She is also praised for her culinary skills on social media and often uploads videos in partnership with food labels.

In 2023, her pre-game cookies got media fame when she prepared them ahead of the Super Bowl, where both of her sons faced each other in the finals. Her 7-layer tex mex dip is also very popular, and she brings it to tailgate celebrations every year.

Donna has been making this dip for years and shared it on Instagram last year in collaboration with Heluva Good. She also revealed the recipe in an interview with Allrecipes. Although the big game parties are over, this dip is still a great addition to weekend get-togethers and movie nights. Let's explore its recipe.

Travis Kelce's mother uses ready-made Jalapeno dip to prepare this 7-layer tex mex dip

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans celebrated with snacks and party dishes, and Travis Kelce's mother's dip recipe resurfaced online. Those wanting to try the Kelce brothers' favorite layered Tex-Mex dip can follow Mama Kelce's recipe.

Ingredients required:

Ripe avocados split into halves- 3

Refried beans can (16 oz.)- 1 unit

Jalapeño Cheddar Dip by Heluva Good!- 1 pack

Drained Pico de gallo salsa-1 1/2 cups

Shredded Cheddar cheese-1 cup

Sliced black olives- 1/4 cup

Jalapeño slices- 1/4 cup

Juice of 1 decent-sized lime

Process of making 7-layer dip using the recipe of Travis Kelce's mother

Step 1- Cut the avocados and place them in a medium bowl to prepare the avocado mixture. Pour the lime juice; sprinkle the salt as per the individual preference. Give it a nice mix, and set it aside for later

Step 2- To achieve a nice and uniform layer, spread the refried beans evenly over the bottom of the serving bowl. This layer is the base of the dip.

Step 3- Save three tablespoons of Jalapeño Cheddar Dip and pack them in a sealed plastic bag for later use. Layer the leftover dip over the base of refried beans.

Step 4- To create a thick, cheesy coating, liberally spread the shredded cheddar cheese over top of the Jalapeño Cheddar Dip, covering the whole surface evenly.

Step 5- Making sure the avocado mixture is uniformly spread, gently top the cheese with it. This will give the dip a fresh, creamy contrast.

Step 6- Now, pick up the avocado mixture and top this with the drained pico de gallo salsa to add some fresh taste and color.

Step 7- Use reserved Jalapeño Cheddar Dip, cut a little tip off the plastic bag's corner, then distribute the pico de gallo in an even pattern.

Step 8- Slice jalapeños and black olives to garnish the dip. Now the dip is ready to dig in with preferred snacks.

Travis Kelce's mother has gained widespread recognition for her humorous interviews and food brand collaborations. Her homestyle recipes, especially her famous chocolate chip cookies, have become a cherished tradition, lovingly baked for Travis Kelce before every Super Bowl.

