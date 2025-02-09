5 Sam's Club deals to grab under $15 in February

The Walmart-owned retail warehouse, Sam's Club, offers exciting deals on various products, ranging from chicken strips to mayonnaise. Among them are deals on snacks under $15 that every appetizer fan must check out.

Whether hosting a Super Bowl party or just stocking up on munchies for the weekend plan, these deals can save a few bucks. Here are the top 5 Sam's Club deals under $15 in February 2025.

Disclaimer: The deals listed below are based on the writer's choice. One can share their thoughts in the comments below.

5 best Sam's Club deals on snacks under $15

1) Original Ranch Dressing from Hidden Valley

Original Ranch Dressing from Hidden Valley on Sam's Club (Image credits: Sam's Club)

Snacks feel incomplete without dressings and original ranch dressing makes a perfect companion with mini meals. Not only does ranch dressing enhance salads and chicken, but it also serves as a key ingredient in meal preparation.

With a total savings of $2.5, the retail house is offering a pack of two Hidden Valley ranch dressings at $9.98. However, each member can buy only 2 units of this pack.

2) Pepperoni Pizza by Red Baron

Pepperoni Pizza by Red Baron (Image credits: Sam's Club)

Pizzas go hand in hand with games and weekend plans. The Red Baron classic crust pepperoni pizza is a good choice for such occasions. According to the maker, they prepare the pizza crust with 100% real cheese and no preservatives.

The pepperoni topping on this pizza is made from chicken, beef, and pork. A package contains three pizzas, each of which may serve four people. Until February 23, Sam's Club is selling this package for $9.98, a $2 savings. In this offer, there is no specified limit on the number of units that one can buy.

3) Lightly Breaded Buffalo Style Chicken Strips by Tyson

Lightly Breaded Buffalo Style Chicken Strips by Tyson (Image via. Samclub.com)

Another snack option to share with friends is Tyson's buffalo style chicken strips. The 3 lb box includes lightly breaded, fully cooked chicken covered with buffalo-style seasonings. The strips are prepared from chicken breast and rib meat, with no additional hormones or artificial substances.

It is priced at $13.38 with a $2 discount. The offer on this appetizer has no purchase limit.

4) Shells and Cheese Original Microwavable Sauce Cups by Velveeta

Shells and Cheese Original Microwavable Sauce Cups by Velveeta (Image credits: samclub.com)

For those who love mac and cheese, these microwavable cups can be perfect for quick bites. The cups have shell pasta and the original cheese sauce, which need to be microwaved for three and a half minutes after adding water up to the line. As per the manufacturer, this creamy instant appetizer comes with no trans fats.

The package contains 12 of these cups, each weighing 68 g. This bundle is available at Sam's Club for $8.48 after a $1.5 discount until February 23. However, one may only purchase up to five of these packs.

5) Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise

Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise (Image credits: samclub.com)

Mayonnaise is one of the most popular spreads since it pairs nicely with a variety of dishes. The offer on Hellmann's real mayonnaise is one of the deals available before February 23 at Sam's Club. It is produced with cage-free eggs, vegetable oils, and a splash of vinegar.

This is an good choice for those wishing to make their burgers or sandwiches creamier or enhance the taste of their salad. With a $3 discount, three bottles of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise cost $11.88. It's worth noting that members may only purchase a maximum of five of these packs during the promotion.

These are some of the best snack deals available from Sam's Club in February 2025. There are plenty of different options accessible, depending on the individual's tastes. Prices for many items, such as Poppi drink packs, will only be shown after they are added to the cart.

