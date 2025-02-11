How to make Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s famous pancake? Recipe explored

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is famous for many things, including his wrestling, acting, singing, and workouts. But the American actor who is also an avid social media user seems to have a sweet spot for pancakes!

The 52-year-old actor’s social media accounts are proof of how his weekend cheat meals are as great as his fitness goals. A few years ago, on March 13, 2021, the Moana actor, along with chef Janette “Puttie” Clark, shared a pancake formula that took the internet by storm.

In the video shared by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in March 2021, he, along with chef Janette, explained how good ingredients, extra coconut, and love in making the #DJsInfamousCoconutBananaPancakes play an important role. The video also shows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson flipping the pancakes to the crispy-edge perfection.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s pancake recipe explored

Pancake mornings are one of the most loved traditions across the world. While the classic buttermilk pancakes are everyone’s favorite, according to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, spending a little more to get great quality ingredients makes a huge difference.

The American actor also shared another video on March 13, 2021, and thanked fans who enjoyed making his famous pancakes.

“Very cool to see so many of you making and ENJOYING our #DJsInfamousCoconutBananaPancakes”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continued in the post,

“Great to see all your videos and AWESOME to see all the ways you guys are tweaking the recipe!”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also shared the official recipe chef by Janette “Puttie” Clark, which uses quality ingredients. The post also contains the directions for cooking and emphasis on eating the pancakes with peanut butter and maple syrup on top.

Ingredients:

All Purpose Flour (2 cup)

Baking Powder (3 tsp)

Cane Sugar (3 tbsp)

Sea Salt (1/2 tsp)

Unsweetened Shredded Coconut (10 tbsp)

Medium-sized Bananas (2)

Eggs (2)

Coconut Water (1 cup)

Coconut Milk (1 cup)

Whole Milk (3/4 cup)

Vanilla Extract (1 tsp)

Coconut Oil (2 tbsp)

Unsalted Butter (2 tbsp)

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray

Preparation:

In a large bowl, sift flour and baking powder.

Add sugar, salt, and shredded coconut into the bowl and mix lightly.

In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, coconut water, coconut milk, whole milk, vanilla extract, melted coconut oil, and melted butter.

In the flour mixture, make a well in the center and pour in the milk mixture.

Mix lightly until combined, and leave the batter clumpy.

Add sliced bananas to the batter and mix.

Avoid overmixing.

Cooking:

Use a combination of spray and butter and heat the griddle to 275 degrees or the frying pan on medium.

Use one cup-sized ladle or measuring cup to pour the batter onto the griddle.

Cook for 2 - 3 minutes or until the top of the pancakes have bubbles. Flip carefully to cook the other side.

Cook until the pancakes turn brown and crisp.

Eating:

Transfer the cooked pancakes to a plate.

Dress with 100% maple syrup.

Optional: Smother the pancakes in peanut butter. (DJ loves it)

Notably, it took Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chef Puttie two months to perfect the recipe.

