The Rock returning to take major Bloodline member's spot was expected, says WWE veteran

A wrestling veteran recently said that he assumed The Rock would make his return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025. The Final Boss was initially rumored to have a program on the Road to WrestleMania 41 before Hollywood commitments seemingly made his schedule packed. The name being discussed is Stevie Richards.

After months of absence, The Rock shocked the WWE Universe when he confronted Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at Bad Blood. Reigns and The American Nightmare teamed up in Atlanta to defeat The Bloodline. However, the angle didn't have any follow-up. On RAW's Netflix debut, The People's Champion seemingly turned face again.

The WWE legend apparently buried the hatchet with Rhodes while also crowning Reigns as The Undisputed Tribal Chief. Former WWE star Stevie Richards shared on the latest episode of his podcast that he thought Rocky would return at Royal Rumble and take Jey Uso's spot at WrestleMania to set up a match with The American Nightmare.

"Here’s the surprise, I assumed for the Men's Royal Rumble (…) Jey's in there at the end, he's there alone, The Final Boss’ music hit. It’s literally The Final Boss on the Rumble. It’s The Rock and Rock goes over and you're gonna to get Rock and Cody one-on-one," Richards said. [2:25 - 3:31]

While Stevie Richards had no problems with Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble, he still believed someone would take his spot at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, the 2025 Elimination Chamber match will determine the other star who will challenge for a world title at 'Mania.

It will be interesting to see if The Yeet Master goes after Gunther and finishes his story or challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Rock reportedly upset about WresteMania 41 leak

After The Rock appeared at Bad Blood, there were reports that he would miss WrestleMania 41 due to his Hollywood career. Rocky went out of his way to quash the rumors, but it seems like he will not be at the biggest WWE event of the year due to reshoots of the Moana live-action film.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer thought that The Final Boss could show up in Las Vegas to prove a point, given how upset he was about his schedule being leaked.

"I bet he does the show now just because he's so mad that everyone is reporting it," Meltzer said.

WrestleMania 41 will be held on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

