The Rock was reportedly upset at rumors on his WrestleMania 41 status

The Rock has been a key figure in this new era of pro wrestling after his stint as The Final Boss leading up to last year's WrestleMania. Fans had been speculating that he would be a part of The Showcase of the Immortals this year as well until some reports started suggesting otherwise. The Rock reportedly was very angry about these rumors.

The People's Champion appeared on the RAW premiere on Netflix as a babyface and praised Cody Rhodes, ending their beef. He also went live on Instagram where he was seen sharing a drink with The American Nightmare. This led to a series of reports coming in saying that The Final Boss won't be a part of this year's WrestleMania due to other commitments.

One of Dave Meltzer's sources mentioned on his podcast that he heard somewhere The Rock was upset about the information getting out.

"I bet he does the show now just because he's so mad that everyone is reporting it."

The plans for Rock's return are uncertain as the dates for the reshoot of the live-action version of Moana are clashing with WrestleMania 41. However, wrestling is always unpredictable and anything can happen. It would be a sight to see if The Brahma Bull makes his return ahead of WrestleMania.

The Rock teased a match against Cody at WrestleMania

The Final Boss teased a match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship last year. The Rock appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania 40 to confront The American Nightmare. He asked Cody to let him hold his WWE Championship and in return, Rhodes asked to hold the People's Championship.

Rock then went ahead and gave Cody an unknown object ending the promo. This whole segment was blown up when Rock appeared on the RAW's Netflix premiere episode and praised Cody. This has led fans to believe that the match between the two will not be taking place or may get postponed.

The People's Champion also appeared on NXT New Year's Evil and said that he's 20 steps ahead of everyone. Fans are eager to see what lies ahead on The Road to WrestleMania and The Final Boss' involvement in it.

