How to make Jennifer Garner’s easy 4-ingredient Creamy Cauliflower Pasta? Recipe explored

Jennifer Garner is an actor, fashionista, and co-founder of the baby food company Once Upon a Farm. The 52-year-old is known for her appearances in dozens of successful movies and TV shows and is also known to be a fine cook.

The award-winning actress hosts a semi-regular cooking show called the "Pretend Cooking Show" on her official Instagram, where she attempts to make scrumptious dishes by herself or with famous guests. On February 1, 2025, Jennifer Garner released a new episode of her #PretendCookingShow, making an easy 4-ingredient Creamy Cauliflower Pasta. The actress was joined by her friend and famous chef, Daniele Uditi.

Jennifer Garner’s Creamy Cauliflower Pasta: Full recipe

The Deadpool & Wolverine actress invited LA-based master pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi, and they made Sea Bass with Pea Purée and Cauliflower Cavatelli together. Sharing a full video and recipe on Instagram, the actress wrote:

“Cauliflower Cavatelli. *never before seen, from the vault*”

In the post, Jennifer Garner also revealed how the recipe was developed, saying:

“A couple of years ago, Daniele and I decided to make a quick(!), easy(!), fancy meal together—here you go: Sea Bass with Pea Puree and Cauliflower Cavatelli.”

Here is the complete recipe of the easy Creamy Cauliflower Pasta/ Cauliflower Cavatelli (via: Jennifer Garner’s #PretendCookingShow)

Ingredients:

For Pasta -

Semolina flour (2 cups)

Water (2-3 cups)

For Cauliflower Sauce-

One small cauliflower head

One finely chopped shallot

Extra virgin olive oil

Roughly chopped squash blossoms to garnish

Salt to taste

Directions:

Start with mounding flour and make a well in the middle. Add water and begin kneading the dough until all the flour is combined. Cover and let it rest for 10 mins.

Add the extra virgin olive oil, finely chopped shallots, cauliflower flowerets, and salt in a sauté pan over medium heat. Let the ingredients steep until mushy. Add water as necessary.

At the 10-minute mark on the dough, knead a few passes and let it rest for another 10 mins.

Transfer the cauliflower mix from the pan into a blender. Then bend at a lower speed after adding 2 Tbsp of olive oil.

Boil water for the pasta.

Cut wedges of dough from the pasta ball. Roll them into ropes of even length. Cut ½ inch segments from the rope. Use a little flour so they don't stick.

To give a curled shape, press the middle of the segment and gently roll backward. Repeat the process for all segments.

Add the curl-shaped noodles to boiling water and cook for approximately 5 minutes or to the desired thickness.

To make the sauce, add three ladles of pasta water to a sauté pan along with ½ cup of cauliflower puree.

When the pasta is cooked, add it to the sauce with 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil and an extra ½ ladle of pasta water.

To finish, add in the chopped squash blossoms.

Plate the pasta and add another squash blossom to garnish.

Although the Instagram video features the duo making both dishes, the actress writes in her caption that she could only provide the recipe for the Cauliflower Cavatelli as there wasn't enough space to share both recipes.

Jennifer Garner’s #PretendCookingShow

Jennifer Garner's cooking channel has garnered her several fans on social media. Her #PretendCookingShow reportedly began in 2017, with the episodes regularly being released on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

The actress recently celebrated National Pizza Day on February 9, 2025, by making a pizza on Super Bowl Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback