Anne Hathaway’s 4 best tips for ordering dessert

Anne Hathaway is many things- an Academy Award-winning actress, one the highest-earning Hollywood actresses, a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, the global Ambassador for Bulgari, a mother, and the Princess of Genovia.

A lesser-known fact about The Devil Wears Prada star is her passion for food. She has often spoken about her love for food, especially for desserts. In 2021, on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actress revealed that during the lockdown, she found time to cook more at home instead of just looking at the recipes on set. She also said that a specific brand of frozen pizza had been a comfort food for her and her family through 2020.

In December 2024, the actress was seen dining at Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna's Bungalow restaurant in New York City. It was an emotional moment for the chef, who shared his thoughts via Instagram.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actress was asked if she was good at ordering dessert- she said she was more than just 'good.'

"No, I'm great. I crush ordering dessert."

While sharing a dessert with the global icon is a dream for many, here are four tips and tricks for ordering and eating desserts like Anne Hathaway in the meantime.

1. Bread and Cake

Ordering food at a restaurant is often a coin toss. It is hard to determine how good the food is beforehand. When it comes to baked goods, it can be a huge hit or a huge miss. How does Anne Hathaway determine if she is going to get a good cake? The answer is in the bread.

In her appearance at the Kelly Clarkson show in September 2024, the Idea of You star talked about her dessert strategies- one of which was about how to get a good cake.

" One of the things I've noticed is if a restaurant does not have good bread, don't bother with a cake."

The audience seemed to agree, as did Clarkson who drew a parallel with TexMex- if the salsa, chips, and queso are disappointing, the rest of the meal will follow suit.

2. Cupcakes, the Anne Hathaway Way

Cupcakes are popular, but eating them can get messy. Holding it up and taking a bite tends to get frosting all over and into the nose. Using a spoon makes it difficult to maintain the perfect cake-to-frosting ratio.

Anne Hathaway has figured out the best way to get the perfect cupcake bite each time- make it into a sandwich.

Appearing on the Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, the Interstellar actress shared her go-to way to have a cupcake. The trick is tearing a little bit of the bottom portion of the cupcake and putting it over the frosting 'like a whoopie pie'. The cupcake is now much easier to eat.

3. More is More

Sometimes, one might find oneself trying to choose between a chocolate cake and a creme brulee, or perhaps a plate of tiramisu. Hard choices. Anne Hathaway has a simple solution- don't choose at all. Have them all.

Talking to Kelly Clarkson on the Kelly Clarkson Show in September 2024, Anne said that ordering them all is the best way to avoid 'dessert envy'.

" Dessert is not the time to say no. And I believe in combining. Don't be greedy, but you have to have a plan. Here's the thing, everybody really does want to have a bite of most of it," she reasoned.

Once the desserts are on the table, everyone wants a bite of this that, and everything. In such circumstances, it is better to have more to go around than to fall short. Moreover, it creates the perfect opportunity to try and find new and interesting flavor combinations and dessert pairings.

4. Practice does make perfect.

The champions of every field and profession have said the same thing- the way to get great at something is to put hours and hours of practice in. This holds for being a veritable dessert connoisseur too.

Talking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in March 2022, Anne Hathaway revealed that she spent many hours perfecting her dessert game- so much so that she could identify a sauce on sight.

" You know how they say you have to put in 10,000 hours to get great at something? Yeah, I have blown way past that."

She regaled a story from a party, where a dessert featured a piece of cake topped with some gelato, served over a sauce. While her friend guessed what the sauce was-caramel or apple- Anne Hathaway hit the bull in the eye.

"I stared at it (the dessert) and I said, pear-I was right "

Anne Hathaway knows exactly what she's doing when it comes to dessert- clearly, she's put in the work. Her dessert philosophy is simple- no regrets and no hesitation, just unabashed indulgence. Flip the cupcake to make it easy, or order half the menu to avoid FOMO- the Hathaway way is to enjoy and savor it.

