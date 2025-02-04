Hershey's releases new Frozen Cake Bites: Flavors and product details explored

Hershey's has released a new product - Frozen Cake Bites. The exciting new product is available in different flavors and is exclusively available at Walmart.

Hershey's is known for its chocolate offerings in all forms, be it chocolate syrups or its 'kisses'. One of the company's most famous products is its bite-sized chocolate cake. These are small bites of a decadent chocolate sponge topped with chocolate frosting to make for a delicious treat.

Hershey's has now added another layer, literally, to these treats. The new Frozen Cake Bites have a layer of melted chocolate over these classic chocolate cake bites.

Hershey's Frozen Cake Bites Flavors

The frozen cake bites all feature the classic chocolate in the middle. However, they are available in three different flavors based on the frozen topping. They are:

1) Chocolate Cake Bites

These are the most basic ones, with a layer of milk chocolate over the chocolate cake. It's topped with white creme as well and provides a decadent experience to the fans.

2) Chocolate Caramel Brownie Cake Bites

This one features the chocolate brownie bite dunked in a caramel-flavored coating. It's topped with a drizzle of Hershey's milk chocolate, which is frozen as well.

3) Cookies 'n' Cream Cake Bites

In this, the classic chocolate cake is covered in a white creme coating and it's topped with crunchy chocolate cookie bits.

Availability and other details

As of now, these frozen cake bites are exclusively available at Walmart. Each box of around seven ounces or around 204 grams contains six cake bites each and is available for around $6-7.

These cake bites have got fans excited as they commented on a post by Snackolator:

"Running to Walmart ASAP!"

"Did not know I needed these until now."

Hershey's also introduces new frozen fruit flavor

Reese's and Hershey's have a well-known range of frozen chocolate-covered fruit. They have cookies 'n' cream strawberries, white creme & milk chocolate raspberries, white creme & milk chocolate blueberries, cookies 'n' cream bananas, and many more.

Along with the aforementioned frozen cake bites, Hershey's has also released a new flavor in their frozen chocolate-covered fruit line. It's caramel and chocolate bananas. It will feature frozen and sliced bananas first dipped in caramel and then covered in milk chocolate before freezing them again.

Frozen Cake Bites in line with Hershey's recent collaborations and re-introductions

The frozen cake bites and the caramel and chocolate-covered bananas aren't the only things Hershey's has introduced this year. In January, the renowned brand collaborated with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to launch a new candy. For those unaware, the latter is a popular cereal brand.

The collaboration will feature the classic Hershey's Kisses in a flavor inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch. It will have a Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored cream in the middle coated with crunchy graham-flavored bits. This is a limited-edition candy and is available at Target and other stores.

Hershey's is also bringing back its Twizzlers Bunnies for Easter 2025. It is the regular cherry-flavor Twizzlers chewable candies but in the shape of bunnies. The company has also launched KitKat bunnies and Reese's peanut butter carrots.

Moreover, Reese's Eggs are also set to return for the Easter season this year. These are available online or in stores and cost $35 for a 48-ounce box.

