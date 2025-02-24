Applebee’s and IHOP team up to launch brand-new restaurant concept in the US: All you need to know

Applebee’s and IHOP have opened their first-ever dual-branded restaurant in the US, bringing together popular dining experiences in one location. Dine Brands Global, the parent company of both Applebee’s and IHOP, has collaborated with franchisee Ramzi Hakim Group to open this dual-brand restaurant in Seguin, Texas.

On February 18, this restaurant started its operations, serving the menu items from both the fan-favorites. Already running in Canada, Mexico, and a few other nations, this is the first one in the United States. In its news release, Dine Brands revealed that 14 other such locations are planned in the States.

Applebee’s and IHOP's dual-branded restaurant menu features some exclusive menu items

Applebee’s and IHOP are well-established names and remain a go-to dining choice for many. The former is known for its grill and bar-style dishes; the latter is acknowledged for its buttermilk pancakes, omelets, and an all-day breakfast menu. Now, with this dual restaurant, diners can order from both menus in one location.

While honoring the respective menus of both brands, the new Applebee's and IHOP restaurants also serve some unique items with an "available only here" label on them. The exclusive menu consists of dishes like Ultimate Breakfast Burger and Buffalo Chicken Omelette.

On the occasion of this inauguration, the CEO of Dine Brands, John Peyton, said:

"For decades, Applebee's and IHOP have been places where friends gather, families celebrate, and careers begin. Now, with our dual-branded restaurant, we are combining the strengths of both brands to create a unique and innovative dining experience that offers choice, variety, and value to guests."

the statement continued:

"Our international success with this concept has shown that our brand menus complement each other, providing something for everyone, from early mornings to late nights. We are excited to bring this new dining option to Seguin and look forward to expanding it to more communities across the country.”

The day-to-day activities of this restaurant will be managed by Ramzi Hakim Group, which is already managing Applebee's and IHOP's outlets separately. On this launch, the president of Ramzi Hakim Group, Ramzi Hakim, said the following:

"We’re thrilled to welcome guests and serve the community of Seguin with all the IHOP items they know and love, while also introducing them to Applebee’s selection of lunch and dinner favorites. As owners of both IHOP and Applebee’s restaurants, we are no strangers to these iconic brands and are honored to open the first U.S. dual-branded location in this great community.”

The new restaurant is a remodeled facility that was previously functioning as an IHOP outlet. With several modifications, the restaurant now features two noticeably different dining areas under one roof. One side reflects the bright and colorful ambiance of IHOP, and the other section represents the warm atmosphere of Applebee's.

What is the utility of this Applebee’s and IHOP dual-branded restaurant?

The dual-branded restaurant is already functioning successfully at 13 locations outside the US. This combined facility allows customers to order access to a much wider menu under one roof. People will now get the option to try some mix-and-match meals, like layering the popular French toast from IHOP with the signature sauces of Applebee's.

This concept enhances operational efficiency by sharing space, staff, and kitchen resources. For customers, the Applebee’s and IHOP dual-branded restaurant provides a diverse and expansive menu, making it an excellent choice for groups with varied tastes.

