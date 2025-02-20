Applebee's new Big Easy Menu: Items, price, and more details explored

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar has introduced some new dishes to its Big Easy menu, along with a new sandwich and an extension to its Really Big Meal Deal.

Ad

The casual dining restaurant was founded in 1980 by Bill Palmer and T.J. Palmer in Atlanta, Georgia. Since then, it has expanded across the world with over 1,700 locations. IHOP acquired the chain in 2007, and the company has continued to provide a great dining experience for its fans.

The new Big Easy menu includes some fan favorites and two new pasta dishes.

Applebee's new additions to the Big Easy Menu

The chain offers some fantastic Bourbon Street dishes that fans absolutely love. It is introducing a new Big Easy Menu that includes two new pasta dishes. The two new dishes are:

Ad

Bourbon Street Chicken & Andouille Sausage Penne

Bourbon Street Chicken Pasta (Image via Applebee's)

This features a New Orleans-style chicken and penne pasta topped with sliced and seared Cajun Andouille sausage, bell peppers, and onions in a creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce. It's served with Applebee's signature golden brown breadstick, brushed with garlic and parsley. The cost of this pasta is $11.99.

Ad

Blackened Shrimp & Andouille Sausage Penne

Shrimp cajun pasta (Image via Applebee's)

This dish also includes Andouille sausage with penne, bell peppers, and onion in a creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce. However, instead of chicken, it features blackened shrimp for seafood lovers. It also comes with the signature garlic and parsley breadstick. This dish costs $13.99.

Ad

The company's Chief Marketing Officer, Joel Yashinsky, stated in a press release:

"Our Bourbon Street menu items have always been a hit with Applebee's fans, and we're thrilled to introduce our new Big Easy Menu, featuring two mouthwatering Cajun-style pastas.

"Packed with bold, New Orleans-inspired flavors and two proteins, our new savory Bourbon Street pastas will transport you straight to the heart of the French Quarter. Get ready to indulge in a culinary adventure that brings the vibrant spirit of New Orleans right to your table!"

Ad

The restaurant also has three other items in the Big Easy menu—

Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp: This dish includes Cajun-seasoned chicken and blackened shrimp sautéed with butter, garlic, and parsley. It is served on a sizzling platter with mushrooms, onions, and garlic mashed potatoes.

Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger: This features a beef patty blended with Cajun spices, two slices of Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions, black pepper sauce, and house-made garlic mayo, all nestled between brioche buns.

Ad

Bourbon Street Steak: This steak features an 8-ounce USDA Select top sirloin seasoned with Cajun spices in butter, garlic, and parsley. It is served with sizzling sauteed mushrooms, onions, and garlic mashed potatoes.

Other new additions by Applebee's

Spicy Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich (Image via Applebee's)

In addition to the new pasta dishes, the restaurant has unveiled an exciting new item: the Spicy Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich. This sandwich features crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast with two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon, accompanied by shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spicy honey mustard, all nestled between brioche buns.

Ad

The restaurant has also expanded its Really Big Meal Deal for fans. For $9.99, customers can select either the Big Cluckin' Chicken Sandwich or the Big Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, served with endless Classic Fries and a fountain drink. The deal includes free drink refills, and it is available only for dine-in customers.

All of these items are available for a limited time only, and prices may vary by location.

Also Read: Applebee's brings back its Date Night Pass: How to avail, benefits, and more details explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback