What is IHOP’s pancake of the month for March? Details explored

International House of Pancakes, better known as IHOP, is a popular American breakfast chain that specializes in pancakes. Started in 1958, the restaurant has a geographical footprint of 1650 locations, primarily in the US. Every month, the brand releases its 'Pancake of the Month,' which is a limited-time flavor served during the month.

Fans remain excited about this release. Although the brand hasn't unveiled its forthcoming flavor, there are leaks on the web. On February 18, a renowned food influencer, @markie_devo, spread the word about the forthcoming flavor on Instagram.

The label is reportedly going to drop Bananas Foster as 'Pancake of the Month' for March. This flavor will hit the store on March 1 and will be a limited-time offering.

IHOP's Pancake of the Month for March: more details explored

International House of Pancakes started the Pancake of the Month program in 2024 as a part of its marketing strategy. As per the program, the pancake maker offers a limited-time flavor apart from its permanent menu. Last year, IHOP selected 'Girl Scout Thin Mint Pancakes' for March.

Although not revealed by the brand yet, there is a buzz around the upcoming pancake of the month. As mentioned earlier, food Instagrammer Markie_Devo shared the details about this on his Instagram page. While crediting an employee of the brand, he posted a picture featuring banana Foster pancakes as Pancake of the Month for March. Along with that, he wrote the following in the caption:

"Even though this image is in Windows 98, I’m still shaking my team NaNa pants.🕺🏻🍌🥞"

The caption further reads:

"IHOP pancake of the month for March 2025 is Bananas Foster. These feature 4 buttermilk pancakes filled & topped with fresh sliced bananas, Bananas Foster Sauce & whipped topping."

The post concludes with:

"📍Speculated to drop at IHOP locations nationwide on March 1st.(News/Image::IHOP employee). Feeling these Windows 98 pancakes👇🏻🤣"

As per the image, this upcoming buttermilk pancake will be stuffed with sliced bananas topped with banana foster sauce and whipped topping, and some fresh slices of bananas. It also recommends adding a scoop of vanilla over the pancake for added flavor. Fans will get the option to order it in a stack, combo, or as a side.

For interested readers, the breakfast chain is celebrating February with a 'Chocolate Covered Strawberry' pancake. This sweet indulgence complemented Valentine's Day, which just passed. The pancake is filled with chocolate chips topped with cheesecake mousse and sliced strawberries. This pancake is available till February 28 and costs $6.99 when ordered as a side.

IHOP will offer free pancakes on March 4

National Pancake Day 2025 (Image via IHOP)

Every year, the International House of Pancakes celebrates National Pancake Day, when the breakfast chain offers free pancakes to everyone. This year, the event is falling on March 4 and guests will be served with free short stacks of pancakes between 7 am and 8 pm. This celebration also serves as a fundraiser, contributing to multiple causes. The brand often collaborates with NGOs on this occasion for a better impact.

The restaurant also runs an International Bank of Pancakes loyalty member program, where customers get Pan coins on purchases that can be redeemed further. Pancake lovers can explore the program in detail on the official website.

