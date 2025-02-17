All you need to know about Stanley’s new rewards program

In 1913, William Stanley, the founder of Stanley, invented the all-steel vacuum bottle, which transformed beverage storage. More than a century later, the brand is recognized for its durable thermoflasks and insulated bottles. Some of its products like Quenchers became viral on the web.

Ad

As per the Dec. 13 report of The Sun, the Stanley Tumbler hashtag on TikTok had crossed 6.7 billion views. Brand’s latest launches often make headlines. The brand introduced a new rewards program called the Stanley Club on Feb. 11. This member-benefits program includes various offers, which are explained in detail below.

Stanley Club details explored

Ad

This club is a loyalty program designed by the brand to reward its loyal fanbase. In this program, the company is offering exclusive perks, based on tiers. Members of this club get one point for every dollar spent on a 'qualified spend.'

What are the perks of Stanley Club?

The members of this club will get the first access to new products and collaborations. They will also be eligible for some exclusive products, offers and events.

Ad

Another notable benefit for members is that they will get their hands on retro releases from the brand. Moreover, members will also get their say in the brand's decisions with access to Club Vote.

What are the different tiers in this rewards program?

The rewards club offers three tiers (Image credits: stanley1913.com)

The rewards club offers three tiers: Member, VIP and All-Access. The tier placement is based on the number of points earned.

Ad

Members with up to 299 points fall into the Member category, while those with 300 to 599 points qualify for VIP benefits. Users who collect more than 600 points are placed in the All-Access tier. The benefits for each tier are outlined below:

Member — Users in this category will get early access to deals, members-only deals, exclusive offers, birthday gifts, access to exclusive products, and permission to participate in the annual club vote.

Users in this category will get early access to deals, members-only deals, exclusive offers, birthday gifts, access to exclusive products, and permission to participate in the annual club vote. VIP — The users in this tier will get all the benefits available in the 'Member' category. Additionally, they will get first access to members-exclusive products and a chance to buy vault drops, which are retro releases.

The users in this tier will get all the benefits available in the 'Member' category. Additionally, they will get first access to members-exclusive products and a chance to buy vault drops, which are retro releases. All-Access —This is the top category of members, and these users will have access to all the benefits available in the above tiers. Moreover, they will get the first pick of vault drops and have better chances on EQL launches.

Ad

Also Read: Trader Joe's releases mini insulated tote bags in 2 new colors: All you need to know

How to enroll in the rewards club?

It's free; to become a member of this rewards club, one just has to create an account on the brand's website. Those who already have an account just need to sign in, and they will be enrolled in the program. Those who are new, follow the instructions given below:

Ad

Visiting https://www.stanley1913.com/pages/stanley-club and scroll down

Here click on the Join Now or Join the Club button, and a pop-up will appear with a sign-up option

Fill in the relevant details like e-mail, full name, and birth details, and also create a password for signing in later.

Also Read: Cracker Barrel adds Shrimp n' Grits to their menu for a limited time: Details explored

How to earn reward points?

Ad

Ad

Members earn one reward point for every $1 spent on a qualified purchase. Moreover, points can be earned in the following ways:

Creating an account: 10 points

Spending $100 or more: 100 bonus points

Following the brand on Instagram or TikTok: 5 points per platform

Reading a blog post: 5 points

Completing the annual vote survey: 100 points

Also Read: 5 best canned tuna brands to try

Notably, members cannot redeem these points for purchases; they are used solely to determine a user’s tier. Additionally, points automatically expire one year after they are accrued in the member’s account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback