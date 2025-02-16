Cracker Barrel adds Shrimp n' Grits to their menu for a limited time: Details explored

Cracker Barrel has introduced Shrimp n' Grits as a limited-time addition to its all-day breakfast menu. The dish features tender shrimp simmered in a zesty creole sauce with Andouille sausage, onions, celery, and red peppers, served over creamy “dinner-style” grits. Available now, the offering joins other new items like OREO® Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes as part of Cracker Barrel’s spring menu refresh.

The Shrimp n’ Grits launch aligns with the brand’s strategy to rotate regional specialties into its national lineup. In a press release, Cracker Barrel Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Moore described the spring menu as a mix of “bold and savory” options alongside indulgent sweets.

Breaking down the Shrimp n' Grits dish

Shrimp n' Grits has shrimp and andouille sausage with grilled parmesan bread (Image via Cracker Barrel)

Cracker Barrel’s Shrimp n' Grits combines Gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage, and vegetables in a creole sauce, served over creamy grits. The dish is paired with grilled parmesan sourdough bread, a staple in the chain’s breakfast offerings. According to the press release, the grits are prepared in a “dinner-style” method, which involves slow cooking for a creamier texture compared to traditional breakfast grits.

The creole sauce includes tomatoes, garlic, and spices, though Cracker Barrel has not disclosed specific ingredients. The dish is exclusive to the all-day breakfast menu, a departure from the Louisiana-style shrimp Skillet, which is part of the regular dinner lineup.

The spring menu expands with sweet and savory options

Beyond Shrimp n' Grits, Cracker Barrel’s seasonal update includes OREO® Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes—layered with cheesecake filling and cookie pieces—and six new Signature Pancake Platters with toppings like cinnamon-spiced apples and country peaches. Savory additions include Onion Petals with Country Comeback Sauce, a shareable appetizer dipped in a tangy garlic sauce.

OREO Cheesecake Pancakes, Pancake Platter, Strawberry Icebox Pie & Pancake Latte (Image via Cracker Barrel)

Sarah Moore emphasized the menu’s balance in the press release, noting the “fresh flavors and zest” of shrimp dishes alongside indulgent desserts like Strawberry Icebox Pie. Beverage options include a Pancake Latte with maple syrup and a Strawberry Peach Lemonade spritzer, available with or without Moscato wine.

Limited-time availability

Cracker Barrel’s Shrimp n' Grits is available at all U.S. locations, though the company has not specified an end date. Prices are expected to align with the chain’s existing breakfast entrees.

Crispy Onion Petals & Cajun Shrimp Skillet (Image via Cracker Barrel)

The dish draws inspiration from coastal Southern cuisine, a contrast to the Louisiana-Style Shrimp Skillet, which features grilled shrimp over seasoned rice. Both items highlight Cracker Barrel’s effort to diversify its protein-centric offerings while maintaining regional authenticity.

Cracker Barrel’s seasonal approach to menu updates

Cracker Barrel’s strategy involves releasing new dishes seasonally to keep the menu fresh. By adding items like Shrimp n' Grits, the brand provides variety while staying true to its homestyle roots.

Strawberry Peach Lemonade and Spritzer (Image via Cracker Barrel)

The restaurant’s menu changes often reflect regional flavors and trends. The Shrimp n' Grits dish, for example, is inspired by Southern cooking traditions and fits within Cracker Barrel’s overall theme.

Cracker Barrel’s limited-time Shrimp 'n' Grits reflects a broader industry trend of rotating regional dishes into national menus. As spring progresses, the chain’s mix of sweet and savory innovations aims to cater to diverse palates—though the clock is ticking for grit enthusiasts to try this Southern staple.

