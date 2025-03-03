Starbucks is introducing the new Sunsera Blend to its coffee lineup, a 100% Arabica coffee made from a blend of beans from Brazil and Colombia. According to Food and Wine, the light roast blend will be available at Starbucks cafes and Starbucks Reserve locations across the US starting March 4, 2025.

Ad

The Sunsera Blend will also be featured as the light roast Coffee of the Day, and customers can order it as brewed coffee using the Clover Vertica and Bunn brewer. For those enjoying their beverages in-store, the Sunsera Blend will be eligible for a free refill during the same visit.

The Sunsera Blend will be available from March 4 (Image via Starbucks)

Additionally, as per Food and Wine, the new blend will be sold at Starbucks locations and major supermarket chains like Walmart starting March 4, 2025. Customers looking to brew a cup at home can purchase the blend as whole beans, ground coffee, and K-cups. The Nespresso Vertuo version is likely to be launched in April 2025.

Ad

More about the new Sunsera Blend at Starbucks

According to Food and Wine, the Sunsera blend is Starbucks' "brightest" coffee blend yet. Made from 100% Arabica beans sourced from Brazil and Colombia, it has tasting notes of bitter citrus and toasted almond.

Leslie Wolford, Starbucks' principal coffee developer, who helped create the coffee chain's iconic Pike Place roast, spent 14 months developing this blonde roast coffee. In a story shared on the brand's website, Wolford talked about the inspiration for the flavor profile of the coffee. She said:

Ad

“When designing this coffee, I took inspiration from thinking about what it would be like to have a ray of sunshine in your cup. It’s got nice acidity, but it’s not pointed acidity. It’s got this sweetness and smoothness, warmth and optimism. It feels right for everyone.”

The Sunsera Blend is made with beans from Brazil and Colombia (Image via Starbucks)

The coffee beans from Brazil used in the blend are semi-washed and sun-dried, carrying flavors of Meyer lemon zest and toasted almond. Meanwhile, the washed Colombian coffee beans carry notes of Asian pear and apricot.

Ad

The name of the blend is a combination of the two words, sun for the bright flavors akin to the ray of sunshine, Lesli Wolford mentioned, and sera from the traditional Italian greeting.

Read more: Which is the best place to store coffee? Details explored

What is a Blonde Roast

A Starbucks Blonde roast coffee, like the Sunsera Blend, falls into the category of light roast coffee. These roasts tend to have smoother, milder, and less bitter flavor notes as compared to darker roasts and retain more of the coffee beans' natural sweetness and acidity. They tend to have a citrusy touch.

Ad

Some of the popular Blonde Roast coffees at Starbucks include the Veranda Blend and the Blonde Espresso Roast. In January 2025, Starbucks introduced the Single-Origin Ethiopia whole bean coffee to its blonde roast lineup.

The company's new addition to its menu (Image via Starbucks)

Starbucks Spring 2025 menu

Ad

Starbucks is launching the new Sunsera Blend alongside its 2025 spring menu. It is expected to bring back lavender oatmilk beverages and introduce the new Iced cherry chai. Both will be available from March 4, 2025.

The new menu and blend will be hitting stores just as many of the brand's new policies and initiatives, including streamlining the menu by cutting down drinks and reversing open-door policies, have been causing a stir among fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback