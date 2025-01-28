Starbucks brings back free refills on certain items: Beverages excluded, availability, and more

Starbucks recently announced that it is bringing back its free refill policy starting January 27, 2025. Customers who order beverages “for here” will be able to get free refills of hot brewed or iced coffee, or hot or iced tea, stated the company on its website.

Additionally, they stated that the beverages will be served in a coffee mug or glass. Customers can also bring their personal cups from home to avail of this offer. This policy will be applicable to the company’s cafés in the U.S. and Canada.

The offer excludes certain beverages like cold brew and nitro cold brew, iced tea lemonade, flavored iced tea, and the company's refresher base.

Starbucks aims to reduce waste through its free refill policy

Free refills will be available on hot brewed or iced coffee, or hot or iced tea. Source: Getty

Starbucks said in a statement shared with Axios:

"Offering customers who enjoy their beverages at the store in ceramic mugs and glassware is one way we're returning our cafes to warm welcoming coffeehouses."

The coffee giant further stated that this is another way the company is "reducing waste and making each visit a more sustainable choice." The new change stands in line with CEO Brian Niccol’s commitment to revive the coffee chain’s identity as a welcoming coffeehouse.

In an open letter shared on the company’s website in September 2024, he stated:

“We’re committed to elevating the in-store experience — ensuring our spaces reflect the sights, smells and sounds that define Starbucks.”

Niccol further shared:

“Our stores will be inviting places to linger, with comfortable seating, thoughtful design and a clear distinction between “to-go” and “for-here” service.”

Return of the condiment bar

Starbucks has relaunched its condiment bar. Source: Getty

Along with free refills, the coffee giant announced the return of its condiment bar on January 27, 2025. Customers will now be able to use self-serve stations to avail condiments like creamer, milk, sugar, sweeteners, and stirrers. The condiment bar was scrapped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coffee giant has also enforced a new “Coffeehouse Code of Conduct” that ends the company's open-door policy. The new code states that the company’s spaces are only to be used by partners and customers. This includes cafes, patios, and restrooms.

Regarding the new policy, the company stated:

“We want to ensure our spaces are prioritized for use by our customers.” They continued, “The code of conduct is displayed in our stores to remind customers of the role they play in creating a community coffeehouse that is inviting and welcoming.”

Exploring Starbucks’ latest menu addition

Starbucks' Cortado reimagines the Spanish drink. (Image via Starbucks)

The coffee chain announced the release of the Cortado, its latest permanent menu addition, earlier this month. The Cortado is an espresso-forward beverage originating from Spain.

The company stated on their website that the Cortado was first tested in South Florida last year. The beverage has since been one of its most requested additions from customers in South Florida and Chicago.

The company’s Cortado lineup includes the traditional Cortado served with steamed whole milk, as well as a Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado. The company stated on their website:

“Espresso is the heart and soul of Starbucks. Our goal was to create a new way for customers to experience espresso from us.”

Starbucks recently debuted their Winter 2025 menu which features several items including the Pistachio Latte, Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, Spicy Falafel Pocket, and Vanilla Bean Custard Danish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback