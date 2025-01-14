"Anti-homeless rule" — Internet reacts as Starbucks reverses its open-door policy in North American stores

Multinational coffeehouse chain Starbucks is reversing its open-door policy in North American stores after almost seven years. From now on, customers will be bound to make a purchase if they want to hang out at their coffee shops or use the restrooms.

The open-door policy was first introduced in 2018 after two men of color were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks, where they had gone for a business meeting. A CCTV footage of the incident was leaked online, leading to much embarrassment for the company.

On Monday, January 13, the company explained its new code of conduct, which will be enforced in all company-owned stores in North America. In addition to reversing the open-door rule, the code will ban the consumption of outside alcohol, drugs, vaping, panhandling, and discrimination and harassment.

Several leading online news outlets posted the news on X, leading to various reactions in the comments section. One user alleged that the rule was being enforced to prevent homeless men from seeking shelter inside the stores.

"Anti-homeless rule," the netizen wrote.

Several others were critical of the move, with one saying the company was "already on thin ice."

"This is an absolute terrible and greedy decision to make. People used to go in there all the time to just study. Starbucks, you are already on thin ice. Way to put yourself on thinner," commented another.

"Welcome To Trump America. Where big corps will try to take any penny you have in your pocket. I remember the days I was unemployed that place was a blessing to use my laptop putting in resumes with not a dollar in my pocket! Well that's gonna suck for everyone else now!" one added.

However, several users supported Starbucks.

"Nothing like ordering your favorite $8-$10 version of café, and have somebody overdosing and/or stinking the place up 10 feet away. Hopefully those days are over," added another.

"Most predictable decision ever. You can’t run a business by supplying free internet to non-customers who occupy tables meant for actual customers," one chimed in.

"I hate those people who just sit there with their MacBook's for hours acting all cool pretending that they're actual being productive while I'm trying to find a place to sit to drink my coffee and eat my sandwich," opined another.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"I remember they tried to do this at my old store around 2018-2019 but then they stopped making it policy after the Philadelphia incident. What a horrible time," a user wrote on X.

"What kind of beautiful Starbucks do people have in their area that they actually want to hang out in them? In some of the wealthiest areas around me Starbucks is equivalent to Dunkin’ Donuts. Actually DD has tables and lets you use their bathrooms no questions," opined another.

"Honestly as someone who was a sbux barista for a while i agree w this move. there have been many dangerous situations i’ve seen as a result of starbucks being so open and it puts the baristas in danger," inferred a user on X.

The reversing of Starbucks' open-door rule comes under the new leadership in the company

General Views of New York (Image via Getty)

The latest rules are under the leadership of Brian Niccol. In 2024, Niccol was hired from Chipotle Mexican Grill to revitalize a dying multinational barista with his new business models. In a September 2024 interview, he pledged to make the outlets "inviting places to linger."

"In some places — especially in the U.S. — we aren't always delivering. It can feel transactional, menus can feel overwhelming, product is inconsistent, the wait too long or the handoff too hectic. These moments are opportunities for us to do better," he claimed at that time.

According to CBS News, Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson revealed that most outlets outside North America already have this rule. He further explained that the company's new rules prioritize paying customers.

"We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores. By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone," he said.

Under the new code of conduct, violators will be asked to leave, and law enforcement may be called if they don't. As per Starbucks, employees will receive training on enforcing the new policy.

"We don't want to become a public bathroom, but we're going to make the right decision a hundred percent of the time and give people the key," Starbucks chairman Howard Schulz said.

The company has reportedly struggled with disciplinary issues since enforcing the open-door law in North America. In 2022, 16 stores across the country were closed for repeated safety issues, including incessant drug use and other instances of unruly behavior from customers.

