PJ Harvey 2024 North America tour: Everything you need to know

Popular English musician PJ Harvey recently announced that she will be giving up her almost-decade-long hiatus from North America. A career that began way back in 1988, PJ Harvey is a multiple Mercury Award winner. She has been nominated for a total of 8 times for the Brit Awards and also has a total of 8 Grammy nominations.

Announcing alongside her hotly anticipated album called I Inside the Told Year Dying which came out in September 2023, Harvey also announced her first North American tour in almost 10 years. Starting on September 11 in Washington DC, the tour will take her to a range of destinations across the US and Canada and will end with a performance at the Greek Theatre, in LA.

Major cities such as Boston, Chicago, and Philadelphia will be covered. With a range of further details about the tour being revealed recently, we look at everything that fans need to know, about PJ Harvey’s upcoming tour.

PJ Harvey’s North American tour to kickstart in September 2024

PJ Harvey will be going on tour also for the promotion of the latest album. However, fans have long clamored for live performances, and they will finally be answered. Initially announced in 2023, the 54-year-old musician announced a total of 16 destinations that she will be covering during this tour. It included the following:

Sept. 11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sept. 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Sept. 15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Sept. 16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Sept. 18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway

Sept. 21 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Sept. 25 – Toronto, ON @ History

Sept. 26 – Toronto, ON @ History

Sept. 28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Sept. 30 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Oct. 02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

Oct. 06 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

Oct. 07 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Oct. 10 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

Oct. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Hence, with multiple major destinations such as the Terminal 5 in New York City and the Masonic Cathedral Theatre in Detroit, fans will be delighted with the vast array of cities they can catch PJ Harvey at. The musician will be supported by a range of other artists. The overall team will include theater director Ian Rickson, set designer Rae Smith, lighting designer Paule Constable and Louisa Smurthwaite, and fashion designer Todd Lynn.

PJ Harvey also promised that the show she has created will be visually stunning and completely immersive. She will also be accompanied by bandmates John Parish, Jean-Marc Butty, Giovanni Ferrario, and James Johnston.

Still, the music on display will be Harvey’s own, and the band will only be adding value to her performances, most notably with respect to the recently released I Inside the Told Year Dying.

Set to kickstart in September later this year, further updates for the ticketing and their availability were also revealed.

Tickets will be available on the official website starting this Friday, which means that fans might have to hurry to get their hands on their chosen shows. While there is still a long wait to boot, fans will be delighted with what is PJ Harvey’s first North American tour in almost a decade.