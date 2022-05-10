How many kids does Nick Cave have? Australian singer's son, Jethro Cave, dies aged 31

Nick Cave's son Jethro Cave recently died at the age of 31. Cave confirmed the news of his son's death to a news portal and issued a statement that stated:

"With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time."

Jethro Cave died seven years after Nick Cave's other son, Arthur Cave, fell to his death from a cliff in Brighton in 2015. Arthur was 15 years old at the time.

Nick Cave's children and partners

The songwriter first dated Anita Lane from 1970 to 1980. They recorded and collaborated on the latter's cameo verse on Cave's Bob Dylan cover Death Is Not The End from the album Murder Ballads.

Cave shifted to Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 1990 and met Brazilian journalist Viviane Carneiro. They soon tied the knot and welcomed their son Luke in 1991. They were married for six years and divorced in 1996.

The singer's second son, Jethro, was born in 1991 and grew up in Australia with his mother, Beau Lazenby. Cave and Jethro did not see each other until the latter was seven or eight years old.

The 64-year-old then dated PJ Harvey during the mid-1990s and recorded the duet Henry Lee with her. He then met model Susie Bick in 1997, and they tied the knot in 1999.

Their twin sons, Arthur and Earl, were born in 2000. The former died in 2015 after falling from a cliff at Ovingdean, near Brighton.

The impact of his death on Nick Cave and his family was also showcased in the 2016 documentary film, One More Time with Feeling, alongside two studio albums, Skeleton Tree and Ghosteen.

Everything known about Jethro

Jethro Cave was a model and actor (Image via minxiv7/Twitter)

Born in 1991, Jethro was around seven or eight years old when he learned that Nick Cave was his father. He became a model and also tried his luck in acting by appearing in films like Corroboree and My Little Princess. He also recently worked as a photographer.

He was jailed last month after an assault on his mother, Beau Lazenby. Reports said that Beau found Jethro at the front door, and he convinced her to let him stay at her house. However, Jethro attacked his mother the following day during an argument.

At the trial, Jethro's representatives stated he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, which affected his judgment. He was released on bail on May 5, and a magistrate instructed him to undergo substance abuse treatment and stay away from his mother for two years.

Jethro Cave previously assaulted his girlfriend in 2018, and because of this, he was sent to prison.

