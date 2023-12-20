Misfits’ Doyle and Otep’s co- headlining US tour: Dates, tickets, venues, & more

Doyle and Otep's 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from April 12, 2024, to May 11, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour, titled The Tour with No Name, will be the first tour between the two performers and is set to feature more tour legs to be announced soon.

The tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Reading, Columbus, Las Vegas, San Diego, and more, via a post on the official Instagram page of the performers:

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase from the official websites of the performers and platforms such as Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, or Ticket Web. Tickets are priced at an average of $30 plus processing fees, depending upon seating choice and venue.

Doyle and Otep’s co-headlining US tour dates

Doyle and Otep's Doyle are set to embark on their first co-headlining US tour and they are bringing along Red Devil Vortex as support. Red Devil Vortex is an up-and-coming band best known for their album Something Has to Die.

The current list of dates and venues for the Doyle and Otep co-headlining US tour 2024 is given below:

April 12, 2024 – Reading, Pennsylvania at Reverb

April 13, 2024 – Manchester, New Hampshire at Angel City

April 14, 2024 – Clifton, New Jersey at Dingbatz

April 19, 2024 – Joliet, Illinois at The Forge

April 20, 2024 – Chesterfield, Michigan at Diesel Concert Lounge

April 21, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at King Of Clubs

April 23, 2024 – Fort Collins, Colorado at The Coast

April 26, 2024 – San Diego, California at The Holding Company

April 27, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Backstage Bar & Billiards

April 28, 2024 – Santa Ana, California at The Observatory

April 30, 2024 – West Hollywood, California at The Whisky A Go Go

May 3, 2024 – Oklahoma, Oklahoma at 89th Street

May 7, 2024 – Ft. Myers, Florida at The Ranch

May 8, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Brass Mug

May 10, 2024 – Marysville, Tennessee at 2 Doors Down

May 11, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina at Radio Room

More about Doyle and Otep's music career

Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein is best known for his work with the punk rock band Misfits. Misfits rose to prominence with their debut album, Walk Among Us, which was released in March 1982 and peaked at number 52 on the Swedish album chart.

Otep has had a longer and more prolific career. The band started its journey with the 2002 album, Sevas Tra. Released on June 18, 2002, the album peaked at number 86 on the UK album chart.

The band had their next album success with their third studio album, The Ascension, which was released on October 30, 2007. The album peaked at number 81 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Otep released their fourth studio album, Smash the Control Machine, on August 18, 2009, via Victory Records. The album remains the most successful album of the band and peaked at number 47 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band released their fifth studio album, Atavist, on April 26, 2011. The album, their second most successful album to date, peaked at number 61 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album remains the last major chart success for Otep.