Busta Rhymes’ Blockbusta 2024 North American tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American rapper Busta Rhymes announced the Blockbusta North American Tour on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The tour will be in support of his latest album, Blockbusta, released on November 24, 2023. The tour, which will commence in March at The Masonic in San Francisco, will span various cities in the US and Canada. These will include Phoenix, Denver, Houston, Atlanta, Boston, and Philadelphia.

The tour will end with Busta Rhymes' hometown performance at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York City in April. The tour also features an undisclosed special guest in select cities, adding an element of anticipation for fans.

The presale tickets are currently accessible to Citi cardholders until Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10 pm local time. Additional presales will also continue throughout the week until the general on-sale begins on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 10 am local time, via LiveNation.com. Fans can also follow Busta Rhymes' social media handles to stay updated on the tour.

Busta Rhymes' tour will begin in San Francisco and end in Brooklyn

Busta Rhymes will kick off his tour with a concert in San Francisco on March 13, 2024. After performing in a few cities in the US and Canada, the singer will wrap up his tour with a final concert in Brooklyn on April 21, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

March 13, 2024 — The Masonic in San Francisco, California

March 15, 2024 — Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California

March 16, 2024 — House of Blues in Anaheim, California

March 17, 2024 — SOMA in San Diego, California

March 19, 2024 — House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada

March 20, 2024 — The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona

March 22, 2024 — Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Colorado

March 24, 2024 — South Side Ballroom in Dallas, Texas

March 26, 2024 — Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas

March 28, 2024 — 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas

March 30, 2024 — Coca Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia

April 01, 2024 — House of Blues in Orlando, Florida

April 02, 2024 — Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre in Miami Beach, Florida

April 04, 2024 — The Ritz in Raleigh, North California

April 05, 2024 — The Fillmore Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina

April 07, 2024 — The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 08, 2024 — The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, Maryland

April 09, 2024 — House of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts

April 11, 2024 — The Fillmore Detroit in Detroit, Michigan

April 12, 2024 — HISTORY in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

April 14, 2024 — Radius Chicago in Chicago, Illinois

April 17, 2024 — Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tennessee

April 18, 2024 — Andrew Bradley Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

April 21, 2024 — Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, New York

Busta Rhymes is an American rapper with twelve Grammy nominations to his name

Busta Rhymes, a prominent figure in rap's golden era, is known for his unique style and intricate, humorous lyrics. Raised in Brooklyn and later moving to Long Island, his Jamaican heritage influenced his rap style. Busta formed Leaders of the New School in high school, gaining recognition for their Afrocentric philosophy and strong rap styles.

After the group disbanded, Busta Rhymes embarked on a solo career, making a mark with hits like Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check. His albums in the '90s and 2000s, including The Big Bang, showcased his chart-topping success. Beyond music, he delved into film and TV roles.

Busta Rhymes' journey continued with collaborations and solo projects like Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God in 2020 and Blockbusta in 2023. His career faced interruptions due to label issues, but he persisted, leaving an indelible mark on hip-hop.

From early hits like The Coming to recent releases, including the collaborative EP Calm Down: The Clash with Eminem and Everlast, Busta Rhymes remains a dynamic force in the music industry.