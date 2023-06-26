How many kids does Busta Rhymes have? All about his family as rapper receives lifetime achievement award at BET Awards 2023

Busta Rhymes recently won the lifetime achievement honor at the 2023 BET Awards. Rhymes delivered a speech on stage and encouraged rappers around the world to emphasize giving their best to their music projects.

Rhymes started by saying that he would wear it (the award) on his sleeve. He then wiped his tears and said that he started his career with the Leaders of the New School. Rhymes gave the credit of his victory to his Black cultural heritage and added:

"I just am grateful (for) the blessing that has been bestowed upon me and this gift that I have been given, and this fire that continues to burn as a passion in my soul."

The rapper is a father of six children that includes three sons and three daughters born between 1993 and 2006. Three of them were born to his former partner Joanne Wood and the identity of the other three children's mother remains unknown.

Busta Rhymes has been a father of six children

Busta Rhymes has been a father of six children (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Busta Rhymes has always preferred to keep his personal life away from the limelight. However, he has six children with different partners, namely, Jill Miskelly, Joanne Wood, and Rhonda Randall.

T'Ziah Wood-Smith

T'Ziah Wood-Smith is the eldest child of Busta. He is currently working in the financial services industry. He graduated from Quinnipiac University.

T'Khi Wood-Smith

T'Khi Wood-Smith graduated from Baldwin Senior High School. His current profession remains unknown.

Mariah Smith

The 23-year-old finished her graduation in 2017.

Cacie Smith

Cacie Smith went to Quinnipiac University and she is a successful model. She is currently living in Los Angeles, California.

Trillian Wood-Smith

Trillian Wood-Smith is currently a student at the HBCU Lincoln University.

Miracle Smith

Miracle Smith is the youngest child of Busta Rhymes. She was born in 2006.

Busta Rhymes praised the artists of the modern generation in his speech

While accepting the award, Busta Rhymes gave a shout-out to his six children and recalled that he was scared following the split of the rap group because he did not want to release solo projects.

"I ain't like the responsibility of making a full song. I'm good with the getting to the 16 bars, busting everybody's a** and getting up out of here. So, I got kicked out of the group, and I was scared, " he said.

He eventually attempted to make guest appearances on the singles of other artists despite having contacts. He stated he went to studios and pretended to have worked there the night before, providing marijuana to most of the musicians and even writing a rap stanza while there.

"And when they asked me what was I doing, I said, 'Let me go in the booth and do it.' I ain't telling you my rhyme until you let me in the booth, and I go in the booth and I spit," he continued.

However, his verses were returned to him and his professional team was informed by musicians:

"Yo, send that invoice for five ground, send that one for 10 grand, send that one for 15 grand. $30-40,000 a week, I ain't got to split up with nobody in the group. I liked that. Long story short, by default, I pioneered the feature."

He also thanked his musician friends for their support and said that the rappers should not have any disputes with each other.

"We're gonna stop this narrative like we don't love each other, this divide thing. It's corny. It's tired. It's whack," he added.

The 51-year-old 's latest album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, was released in October 2020.

Poll : 0 votes