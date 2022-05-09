Who is Wellinthon Garcia? All about Ross Mathews' husband as TV host gets married with Drew Barrymore as the flower girl

Ross Mathews recently tied the knot with Dr. Wellinthon Garcia on May 7. The wedding ceremony was held at the Almar Resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where the couple met each other here two years ago.

The pair wore custom grooms' tuxedos from Robbie and Co., and around 110 guests attended the ceremony. Guests received gift bags of skincare products from Mario Badescu, including toners, facial SPFs, and lip balm.

Garcia's father represented the pair's parents and walked them down the aisle. Garcia's sister Racquel was the pride of honor, and Mathews' brother Eric was the best man. Their nephews Evan and Andrew were the ring bearers, and the ceremony was coordinated by celebrity wedding and event planner Michael Russo.

Mathews and Garcia exchanged rings designed by Jean Kemanjian at OIS & Co. The menu included bruschetta, sashimi, fresh fish, beef, salad, and other vegan options. Mathews bought local artists to perform at their wedding.

Drew Barrymore was also present as the couple's flower girl at the wedding. Mathews stated that when he went on Barrymore's show, she asked him if he wanted to have a flower girl at the wedding, and he immediately agreed to have Barrymore as the flower girl.

Everything about Ross Mathews' fiancé

Dr. Wellinthon Garcia is a Long Island educational administrator (Image via drwgarcia/Instagram)

Dr. Wellinthon Garcia's current profession has not been revealed until now. He is active on Instagram under the handle @Drwgarcia, with around 1,000 followers.

Garcia is a resident of New York, and his Instagram bio states that he is a Doctor of Education, although it is unknown where he works.

Dr. Wellinthon Garcia appears to maintain a low profile. Still, Ross Mathews revealed to Drew Barrymore on a broadcast of her show that his fiancee is a Hofstra University graduate and the curriculum director of the Elmont School District in Long Island.

According to Hofstra University's website, Dr. Garcia has a Doctorate of Education in Educational and Policy Leadership. Since then, he's been dedicated to providing meaningful experiences for his district's pupils, such as a relationship with Junior Achievement of New York to explore career options. When he's not monitoring curricula, he travels to the West Coast frequently to spend time with Mathews and soak up the sun in Palm Springs.

They sparked dating rumors in October 2021, and while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Ross Mathews said the relationship began before the COVID-19 pandemic and grew on FaceTime. He said,

"I started dating someone in January, right? And then the world… shut down and then we managed to keep it, like, going, on FaceTime, talking every day. He lives in New York; I'm in L.A.. And I think it's why it's worked because we've had to, like, have actual conversations. And you know, in the first couple months of dating, there's not a whole lot of talking going on, usually."

As mentioned earlier, Mathews and Garcia recently got married to each other. Mathews said in an interview,

"We'll spend a few days in Puerto Vallarta with all out guests. Afterwards, we're going to Las Alamandas resort. It's remote, just outside of Puerto Vallarta. We'll stay there for a few days."

When asked about their plans after the honeymoon, Ross Mathews said that he doesn't know what will happen next, but they know that they will be happy, and it is the beginning of something amazing.

