Who is Malcolm Connolly? Johnny Depp's bodyguard opens up on injuries sustained by actor as Honeymoon picture goes viral 

On Thursday, Johnny Depp's bodyguard Malcolm Connolly took the stand to testify in the former's ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Connolly opened up about Heard and Depp's relationship and spoke about the injuries sustained by the Pirates of the Caribbean star in the past.

A photo of Depp and Heard from their 2013 Honeymoon, captured by Connolly, was also presented during the hearing. The picture went viral immediately upon release as the security guard addressed the wounds visible on Depp's face in the photo.

Everything to know about Johnny Depp's bodyguard Malcolm Connolly

Malcolm Connolly works as Johnny Depp's longtime bodyguard. According to The Independent, he initially started working as a security guard for Depp, his ex-partner Vanessa Paradis and their children.

Connolly reportedly met Amber Heard for the first time in 2010 when she promoted the film Drive Angry with Nicolas Cage in the UK. The guard protected Heard for a week before meeting her again after appearing in The Rum Diary with Depp.

Raga



#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard

Malcolm Connolly, Johnny's bodyguard via video conference as he lives in Essex UK. You can tell they have a close bond from Johnny's reaction seeing Malcolm on screen.

The bodyguard served as one of the witnesses in the ongoing Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial. Connolly shared that he was still employed by and loyal to Depp during his testimony.

What did Malcolm Connolly say in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial?

Malcolm Connolly said Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship was "lovey-dovey" at the beginning (Image via Getty Images)

Johnny Depp's bodyguard Malcolm Connolly testified remotely during the actor's defamation trial against Amber Heard from the UK. He spoke about Depp's injuries and shared how his relationship with Heard has become increasingly volatile.

Connolly shared that he witnessed Depp go from being "happy" to "quiet" and Heard becoming more "dominant" and "demanding" through the course of their relationship. The guard also shared that Depp and Heard had a flourishing relationship at the beginning of their romance:

"At the beginning [it was] all lovey-dovey. Everything was great. Honeymoon period was on, and yeah it was good. It was great to see Johnny happy again. Amber was lovely, charming - as she usually is - and good as gold."

He added that things "started to change" between the pair as they argued more often. Connolly also detailed the changes he noticed in Heard:

"Amber started to change. Amber started getting a bit more feisty, demanding. I could see that Amber wanted to wear the pants in this relationship. That was pretty obvious."

Connolly also testified that he often heard Heard and Depp engaging in arguments but never witnessed any physical violence between the couple:

"I could hear Amber screaming. I could hearing shouting and bawling."

The bodyguard further told the court that he also started noticing scratches and injuries on Depp's face but never saw any signs of abuse on Heard:

"What I noticed straight away was most of these marks were happening on the left hand side of his (Depp's) face. There would be scratches on his neck. Maybe a fat lip in the corner, a bruising in the eye socket."

He also said that the injuries and marks on Depp started "getting more regular" even though it was not visible "every week."

Shortly after, the jury was shown a photo captured by Connolly during Depp and Heard's 2013 honeymoon. In the viral picture, Johnny Depp was seen posing alongside Amber Heard and others, with visible injuries and possible swelling on his face.

ThatUmbrellaGuy



"Either he's walked into a door, or a door has walked into him."

Johnny Depp, pictured with swelling under his eye, caused by Amber Heard. Taken by Malcolm Connolly.

Speaking about the photo, Connolly noted "swelling on the left-hand side of Depp's nose and under his left eye." When lawyers asked Connolly about the reason behind the injuries on Depp's face, the guard humorously replied:

"Either he's walked into a door, or a door has walked into him."

When Connolly was questioned about the infamous fight between Depp and Heard in 2015, he shared that he did not remember a drunk Depp urinating in the foyer.

Connolly clarified that Heard was always courteous to him but shared that he saw her fight with Depp in Los Angeles and Australia while filming the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial wrapped up for the week with Connolly's testimony and is set to return to Fairfax County court on Monday.

