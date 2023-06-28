5 K-pop groups who have disbanded in 2023 so far

As several K-pop groups debut every year with exciting concepts and addictive albums, some also, unfortunately, disband for reasons pertaining to several issues. While fans expect some of the disbandment, sometimes it comes as a complete shock to the K-pop fandom as they continue to ponder the members who had to call it quits. However, the disbandment of groups has not been a rare topic of discussion in the K-pop industry.

Given the industry's popularity and demand, only a very few K-pop groups successfully climb the ladder after their debut. There have been several cases where freshly debuted groups would disband even before people got a good whiff of them. But what upsets the fandom all the more is to see successful and long-running groups pause their careers and redirect them differently.

All 5 K-pop groups who called it quits in 2023 so far: Brave Girls, MOMOLAND, and more

1) Brave Girls

One of the longest-running K-pop groups on this list that disbanded this year is Brave Girls, which debuted in 2011 under BRAVE Entertainment. The group has seen many downs in its career, and its big break wasn't until 2021 when it started to garner attention for its track, Rollin', released in 2017, which unarguably dominated the internet.

However, the group had to call it quits on February 16, 2023, after their contract with their agency met the tenure deadline. Before Brave Girls officially wrapped up their career, they released a significant last track, Goodbye, which was released on the same day as their disbandment.

2) MOMOLAND

Another one of the famous K-pop groups that disbanded this year was MOMOLAND, which formed through a reality survival show, Finding Momoland. The group was quite well-known for its iconic tracks like Wrap Me In Plastic, BBoom BBoom, etc., and their members, Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy, gained much prominence for their talents.

While they debuted in 2016 under the agency that held the survival show, MLD Entertainment, the group split up on February 14. They stated that they'll be moving forward in the K-pop industry as solo artists while also sending support to each other.

3) LOONA's Odd Eye Circle

While the above K-pop groups had a complete split-up of their members, the disbandment of LOONA's Odd Eye Circle only broke up the sub-unit that was placed under it. The unit was formed through the survival show Girl of the Month, and the members, consisting of Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry, debuted in 2017 with their single, Mix & Match.

After the termination of their contract with Blockberry Creative, LOONA's second sub-unit disbanded and stopped its activities under the sub-unit. Along with them, other LOONA members also left the company after terminating contracts and filing lawsuits against them. While this officially terminates Odd Eye Circle, fans still hope that it might revive under the new agency they'll sign up with.

4) D1CE

The first boy band on the list of K-pop groups that disbanded this year is D1CE. Not too long ago, on August 1, 2019, the five-piece K-pop group debuted under D1CE Entertainment with their debut track, Wake Up: Roll the World. While many were excited and happy about the debut and were looking forward to more tracks coming their way, fans were rather shocked to hear about the disbandment news on January 20.

Most of the members built up a solid fandom right from their days on the reality survival shows MIXNINE, Boy24, and Produce101. While it's clear that the group has been exciting for the fans, many believe that the contract termination rolled out due to the mismanagement of the group since most of the members left to fulfill their military enlistments during the initial debut days.

5) SNUPER

The last on the list of K-pop groups that disbanded this year is SNUPER, another boy group accompanying D1CE. The six-piece group made quite an exciting debut in 2015 with the exciting roll-out of their track, Shall We. It gained a lot of popularity, and fans swarmed into the fandom right from Day 1, which was exactly why people were shocked by the disbandment news.

After fulfilling the initial contract tenure of seven years under their agency, WIDMAY Entertainment, the members decided against renewing their contract. While this majorly upsets many given the group's impressive discography, since it was also announced that the group will continue their career as soloists, fans send their support to the members for the same.

With five K-pop groups already calling it quits just halfway into the year, the fandom is undoubtedly scared of what other groups might disband in the coming months.

