“MOMOLAND is finally free”: Fans rejoice as the group decided to terminate their exclusive contracts with MLD Entertainment

MOMOLAND's agency, MLD Entertainment, announced on January 27 that their exclusive contract with the group had expired, prompting the group to terminate the contract.

The group, made up of Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy, was formed in 2016 by MLD Entertainment through a reality show. Six of the seven members have decided to leave the agency. Yeonwoo parted ways with the group to pursue her acting career in 2019.

Upon hearing the news of the six members finally terminating their contract with the agency, fans couldn’t contain their happiness. One fan tweeted:

“MOMOLAND is finally free from MLD. They left the company that destroyed them. They never appreciated all of the work they did to put that company’s name on the map. Idk what this means for the future of the group, but I am ready to support them no matter what"

“New Era, New MOMOLAND started”: Fans are elated as the group's new chapter starts

As MLD Entertainment informed fans of the termination of their contract with the group, they issued a statement detailing the situation. The agency expressed gratitude to the fans for their support. They mentioned the following:

“First of all, we sincerely thank the fans who cherish and support MOMOLAND.”

The agency also stated that they respect each member's opinion and agree to terminate the contract now that it has reached its expiration date. They further wished the group luck in their future endeavors. According to the agency's statement:

“After a lengthy discussion with MOMOLAND (Hyebin, Jane, Nyun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy,) we respected each other’s opinions and agreed to terminate the exclusive contract upon the expiration of the contract period.”

MLD Entertainment further stated:

“We express our deep gratitude to MOMOLAND who has been with us for a long time, and we will sincerely wish the best for the member’s future endeavors. We would like to as fans to show unchanging love and support to the six members who are about to star a new.”

The statement concluded with the agency asking fans to continue to show their unwavering support for the group. Fans are more excited than ever as the timing of the group with the agency has finally come to an end. They are elated that they have finally let go of an agency that didn’t treat the members fairly and properly. Fans stated that they will never forget each other in the future, after all, they have been together for seven years.

Meanwhile, some fans want them to at least stay as a group, while others are grateful to the group for introducing them to the world of K-pop. Here are some of the fans' reactions to the news.

#MOMOLAND #THANKYOUMOMOLAND Thank you Momoland for being a part of my youth. Fortunately, I have the full album of Momoland and now it is a priceless memory for me. I will always support the girls in the future Thank you Momoland for being a part of my youth. Fortunately, I have the full album of Momoland and now it is a priceless memory for me. I will always support the girls in the future ❤💌#MOMOLAND #THANKYOUMOMOLAND https://t.co/laIjrm3HIh

JiYoonxx_96 @Jiyoonxx96 #MOMOLAND We will always support you on the new path you choose. Thank you for being together for the past 7 years, we will forever be a family. We will definitely not forget each other in the future.MOMOLND FOREVER #MOMOLAND FOREVER #MOMOLAND disband We will always support you on the new path you choose. Thank you for being together for the past 7 years, we will forever be a family. We will definitely not forget each other in the future.MOMOLND FOREVER♥️♥️ #MOMOLAND #MOMOLANDFOREVER #MOMOLANDdisband https://t.co/jacrfrjzk9

#ThankYouMomoland #MOMOLAND #WeLoveYouMOMOLAND The way I often joked about MOMOLAND leaving the company, saying things like "Momoland finally free yay!". However, now that it's actually happening so suddenly, it's having an emotional impact on me and making me feel very sad.. 🥺 The way I often joked about MOMOLAND leaving the company, saying things like "Momoland finally free yay!". However, now that it's actually happening so suddenly, it's having an emotional impact on me and making me feel very sad.. 🥺#ThankYouMomoland #MOMOLAND #WeLoveYouMOMOLAND https://t.co/7cWPGVMCmR

#THANKYOUMOMOLAND I always a merry, remember momoland as a Treasure Thank you All momoland members for making my last 5 years great I always a merry, remember momoland as a Treasure Thank you All momoland members for making my last 5 years great😭😭😭😭🤧#MOMOLAND #THANKYOUMOMOLAND https://t.co/CfYKRByWOy

More about the Bboom Bboom group

Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy were the first seven members of the group, which was formed after the 2016 reality series The Finding Momoland. On November 10, 2016, they released their first debut mini-album, Welcome to Momoland. Since then, the group has released many albums consisting of memorable tracks.

Till now, the group has released six mini-albums, one studio album, and three single albums throughout their time as a seven-member group. When the group was active, they also tried to enter the Japanese and American music markets. Daisy and Taeha joined the group in 2017. However, the three members Yeonwoo, Daisy, and Taesha soon left the group.

There has been no official announcement on whether the members will work under MOMOLAND or continue their careers as soloists.

