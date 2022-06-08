Introducing K-pop town's latest girl group, LAPILLUS

Expected to make their debut in June 2022, K-pop's latest rookie girl group LAPILLUS has already begun winning hearts. This new rookie six-member group is the second girl group by MLD Entertainment, following MOMOLAND.

As of June 6, 2022, all the members of this rookie K-pop band have been confirmed. It's time for fans to meet and greet K-pop's latest set of musicians, LAPILLUS.

Meet LAPILLUS, MLD's upcoming newbie girl group

This rookie girl group, LAPILLUS, comprises six members who bring forth their own unique charms, quirks, and personality traits. With all the members ready for their debut, fans can now get familiar with these rising stars.

Shana

Shana was the first LAPILLUS member to make her internet presence quite strong. Born on March 13, 2003, this young singer belongs to the quaint city of Kochi in Japan. However, K-pop fans know her from the performances and vocals that she delivered in Mnet‘s Girls Planet 999. Some of her hobbies include going on walks, photography and catching up with K-drama.

Recently, the girl group's official YouTube channel posted a video of the young artist for fans to get to know her better.

Haeun

Holding the position of the group's maknae, Haeun is the second member who has been confirmed to be part of the group. Born on November 2, 2008, Hauen belongs to South Korea. Despite being the second member introduced to the band, many details about her are yet to be revealed.

Seowon

Lapillus @Lapillus_twt

여러분!! 오늘도 내일도 평생 good day 보내시고 근심,걱정 다 내려놓고 편안한 마음으로 6/20일에 만나요



#Lapillus #라필루스 #Seowon #서원 안녕하세요!! 라필루스의 서원입니다아여러분!! 오늘도 내일도 평생 good day보내시고 근심,걱정 다 내려놓고 편안한 마음으로 6/20일에 만나요 안녕하세요!! 라필루스의 서원입니다아💗✌️여러분!! 오늘도 내일도 평생 good day👍보내시고 근심,걱정 다 내려놓고 편안한 마음으로 6/20일에 만나요💖💖 #Lapillus #라필루스 #Seowon #서원 https://t.co/8ZQ8EsNUhW

The third member who made her way into the girl group is none other than Seowon, who also hails from South Korea. Born on December 5, 2006, the only fact about her circulating on the internet is that she attended Wolgye Middle School. Fans will have to stay tuned to learn more about this band member.

Yue

Lapillus @Lapillus_twt 여러분께서는 잘 지내고 있어요? 빨리 여러분을 만나고 싶어요~~~! 6/20에 만나요 🤩



#Lapillus #라필루스 #Yue #유에 안녕하세요! 저는 라필루스의 유에입니다!여러분께서는 잘 지내고 있어요? 빨리 여러분을 만나고 싶어요~~~! 6/20에 만나요 안녕하세요! 저는 라필루스의 유에입니다!💜✨ 여러분께서는 잘 지내고 있어요? 빨리 여러분을 만나고 싶어요~~~! 6/20에 만나요 💖🤩 #Lapillus #라필루스 #Yue #유에 https://t.co/b8OrMFlnlt

Bringing versatility to this dynamic group is Yue. She is one of the few group members who is fluent in multiple languages like Chinese, English and French. Born on July 4, 2003, Yue spent two years as a trainee with MLD. She's widely known for securing a spot in the top 18 candidates amongst the 800 who auditioned via V-square. She also goes by the name Nancy Yang.

Bessie

Lapillus @Lapillus_twt

점점 여러분들과 만날 날이 다가오고 있어요 !

얼른 만나요 우리 ~



#Lapillus #라필루스 #Bessie #베시 안녕하세요 라필루스 베시 입니다 !점점 여러분들과 만날 날이 다가오고 있어요 !얼른 만나요 우리 ~ 안녕하세요 라필루스 베시 입니다 ! 🔉점점 여러분들과 만날 날이 다가오고 있어요 !얼른 만나요 우리 ~ 🐱🎶 #Lapillus #라필루스 #Bessie #베시 https://t.co/Q7NsYnhfWG

Bessie is the fifth member to be inducted into this girl group. This young member will hold the position of either the main vocalist or the lead vocalist. Bessie was born on July 15, 2004. Much like the other band members, there is a lot about her that we do not know yet.

Chanty

Hailing from the tropical country of the Philippines, Chanty is another member who is fluent in multiple languages like Korean, English, Tagalog and Spanish. Born on December 15, 2002, this young member spent her initial childhood years in Argentina before relocating to the Philippines once again. She was signed by a big entertainment agency there known as Star Magic, and so she pursued a career in modeling and acting.

With each member reigning in their talent when it comes to this rookie girl group, there is plenty to look forward to for K-pop fans.

